Anambra Non Indigenes Mobilize 3 Million For Security Profiling

By Okey Maduforo Awka

In line with the new Anambra Security Homeland Laws the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State ANIAS has commenced mobilization of members for the registration of names and profiling at the 179 Communities in the state .

Recall that the Anambra State House of Assembly had passed a bill into law mandating all non Indigenes in the state to go and register with office of the President General of Town Unions as part of the fight against insecurity in the area.

According to the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs Chief Shadrach Anarah the ain is to identify the non Indigenes in the state and to also have a data base of occupation and businesses of the non Indigenes and also identify the criminal elements in the communities.

Speaking at a news conference in Awka , the National President of the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra Stare ANIAS Prince Chigozie Nweke said that so far three million members are being sensitized for effective and successful registration of members in the area.

“We have commenced the mobilization and and sensitization of all non Indigenes resident in Anambra state to go and register with the respective President Generals in the 179 Communities in Anambra state”

“We have also informed and carried the campaign to the Obas , Sarikis , Obongs and Attahs who are the leaders of the ethnic groups and the six geopolitical zones in the country who are in Anambra state and the response have been commendable and far reaching”

“You know that most of the time the non Indigenes are blamed for most crimes in Anambra state and that is why we have been working day and night to keep improving on our data base to know who is who among us ”

Nweke lauded Gov Charles Soludo for the law adding that it would have multiplayer effects on the fight against insecurity.

Nweke also commended the Agunechemba Security Squad for the successes recorded so far in the last one month of inauguration and offered the assistance of the Association to help government fish out bad elements among the non Indigenes.