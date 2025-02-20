8.4 C
APGA Endorses Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Family Ahead Of 2025 Guber. Carpets Factions Over Support For APC Aspirants

Politics
INEC To Receive Official Notice Over Sen Ifeanyi Ubah
INEC To Receive Official Notice Over Sen Ifeanyi Ubah"s Demise This Week Says Sen Umeh As Clerk Confirms Completion Of Process

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The recent declaration by the late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Political Family that it is yet to announce support to any political party or gubernatorial aspirant in the 2025 election has received the backing of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra state.

This is coming as the party has described the factions supporting Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and Paul Chukwuma in the All Progressives Congress APC as political jobbers who according to it is in a desperate bid to secure their pecuniary interests .

According to the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum Evang Chinedu Obigwe he stated that the recent pronouncement by the Campaign Director General of Ubah Political Family Chief Vincent Onyeka and Head of Media Mr Kameh Chuks has shown that the likes of Chidi Okoye and Arinze Awaogu do not represent the views and positions of the Ubah Political Family.

Obigwe further contended that those attacking the Ubah Political Family are those who do not have the needed structures to deliver their preferred aspirants but o throw spanners into the well organized Campaign structure of the late Senator.

“My reaction to the above referred news report is that ifeanyi Ubah political family did marvellously well by setting the record straight on their current political stand ahead of the November 8th governorship election”

“What they did is commendable because they are supposed to be mindful of their political moves”

“The promoters of ikemba front that endorsed Nicholas Ukachukwu and Paul Chukwuma has shown through their unreasonable actions that they are only after what goes into their pocket”

“,Immediately after the death of ifeanyi Ubah, the centre can no longer hold for them and they turned to sworn enemies ready to devour themselves.l”

“I came across press release issued by a faction of ikemba front led by Chidi Okoye suspending Arinze Awogu and calling him all sort of derogatory names’

“I also came across a press release issued by Arinze Awogu led faction of ikemba front that endorsed Nicholas Ukachukwu and in their press release, they suspended Chidi Okoye and his faction of ikemba front”

“At the centre of their misunderstanding is the candidate to support in the forthcoming November 8th governorship election”

“It is good that in the midst of their disagreement, the main political family of late Senator ifeanyi Ubah deemed it necessary to set the record straight and let the general public to know that they did not join in endorsing Paul Chukwuma or Nicholas Ukachukwu”

“For me, what they did is exhibition of political maturity and it is
a good step in the right direction”

“As for those insinuating that Hon Kamen Chuks and others in ifeanyi Ubah political family are already working for Governor Soludo, they should give them breathing space to do whatever that pleases them”

“I believe that if they decide to support Governor Soludo because of the good work he is doing in our State, they will announce their support for him publicly and will not conceal it from the general public”

“Let’s spare them the speculations for now and allow them to follow their conscience in deciding whom to support in the forthcoming governorship election”

“With the press release issued by ifeanyi Ubah political family, it is now obvious that the promoters of ikemba front that endorsed both Paul Chukwuma and Nicholas Ukachukwu are not part of the late Senator political family” he said.

