‘Emulate Soludo’s Approach To Combating Insecurity In Anambra; Group Urges Imo Governor

A group known as South East Development initiative,SEDI led by Pastor Austin Nwadialu, has called on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to emulate the approach Governor Soludo is using to address the issue of insecurity in Anambra State.

Nwadialu, who bared his mind in a release he signed and made available to the press said they are impressed with the recent development in Anambra State and called Gov Uzodinma to ascertain what Soludo is doing that is yielding desired result and apply it in Imo State.

They condemned the attitude of some youths who have made themselves willing tools in the hands of self serving politicians and the so-called secessionist groups, some of who are not in Nigeria but are causing problems for the country and her residents. They advised the youths to henceforth, say no crime and other activities that can worsen the security challenges in the south east.

Speaking on the activities of security agencies in Imo State, the group called on the operatives of Tiger Base and Ebubeagu, who they said are used mainly as tools for setting political scores to curtail their excesses.

The group also urged Governor Soludo to ensure that the purpose of setting up Agunaechemba as an outfit that is v ested with the security of lives and property is not derailed or channeled towards political vendetta, adding that posterity will always remember each and everyone of us either for good or bad.