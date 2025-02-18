8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Search
Subscribe

‘Emulate Soludo’s Approach To Combating Insecurity In Anambra; Group Urges Imo Governor

S/East
Local Government Autonomy: Tinubu Drags Uzodimma, Soludo, Other State Governors To Supreme Court, Moves To Stop Joint Accounts
Local Government Autonomy: Tinubu Drags Uzodimma, Soludo, Other State Governors To Supreme Court, Moves To Stop Joint Accounts

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

 

A group known as South East Development initiative,SEDI led by Pastor Austin Nwadialu, has called on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to emulate the approach Governor Soludo is using to address the issue of insecurity in Anambra State.

Nwadialu, who bared his mind in a release he signed and made available to the press said they are impressed with the recent development in Anambra State and called Gov Uzodinma to ascertain what Soludo is doing that is yielding desired result and apply it in Imo State.

They condemned the attitude of some youths who have made themselves willing tools in the hands of self serving politicians and the so-called secessionist groups, some of who are not in Nigeria but are causing problems for the country and her residents. They advised the youths to henceforth, say no crime and other activities that can worsen the security challenges in the south east.

READ ALSO  Former UNIZIK VC Bags Nomination for 2025 AMTY Awards

Speaking on the activities of security agencies in Imo State, the group called on the operatives of Tiger Base and Ebubeagu, who they said are used mainly as tools for setting political scores to curtail their excesses.

The group also urged Governor Soludo to ensure that the purpose of setting up Agunaechemba as an outfit that is v ested with the security of lives and property is not derailed or channeled towards political vendetta, adding that posterity will always remember each and everyone of us either for good or bad.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Govt Awards Another Major Contract, Gives Update on Investigation of Akwa Ọkụkọ, Others
Next article
Fulani Herdsmen Attack: Stop Manhunt For Imo Prophetess, Activist Tells Police

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports