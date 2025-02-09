Anambra 2025: Ganduje fires APC to unseat Soludo

By Chuks Eke

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared the party’s readiness to unseat the incumbent Governor Soludo of Anambra by securing victory in the upcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election.

He emphasized that the party would achieve that feat through the instrumentality of its political strength and commitment aimed at providing the necessary logistics for a successful campaign.

Ganduje made these remarks during the commissioning of the new APC State Secretariat Complex in Awka weekend, an event facilitated by Sir Paul Chukwuma, a leading gubernatorial aspirant for the upcoming election.

The gathering attracted key political figures, aspirants, and policy-makers who reviewed the party’s primary processes and strategized for the looming election.

Addressing party leadership and stakeholders, Ganduje emphasized the importance of integrating Anambra into the broader political landscape of Nigeria.

He expressed concern that, despite its wealth of human and natural resources, Anambra has remained entrapped in “rural politics,” hindering its development compared to other states.

“We are here for three key activities: to commission our new party secretariat, conduct a stakeholders meeting, and show solidarity with key individuals,” Ganduje stated.

“Our party is politically solid, a compound, not a mixture. I am pleased to report there is no friction; unity abounds among our members. We have communicated to our members and aspirants that this is not business as usual, and I am glad to see our party functioning effectively in Anambra.”

He outlined the recent political progress of the APC in the South East region, noting that it has transitioned from controlling no states to governing two. “We must elevate Anambra to the national political grid; currently, it operates on a rural grid, restraining its developmental pace,” he stressed.

Reflecting on historical Igbo political figures, Ganduje called for a change in perspective. “We must reconnect to the center of Nigerian politics, just as leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Odumegwu Ojukwu once did. It is time to move beyond rural politics.”

He offered assurance to Nigerians about President Bola Tinubu’s steadfast commitment to addressing national challenges, citing ongoing improvements in security, the economy, and industry.

“The President is a visionary leader who speaks with conviction, grounded in facts. We are determined to assist Anambra and seek your cooperation in making the APC a dominant force here.”

Sir Paul Chukwuma described Ganduje’s visit as a historical moment for APC Anambra, highlighting that the party has created functional ward offices across all 326 wards and revitalized structures in 21 local government areas. “This new state office signifies our shared commitment to progress, unity, and prosperity. Grassroots engagement, particularly the inclusion of women and youth in leadership roles, is central to our strategy for a sustainable future in Anambra,” Chukwuma concluded.

In this remarks, the state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike outlined the contributions of the five governorship aspirants in the state, including Sir Paul Chukwuma, Engr. John Bosco Onunkwo, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu and Chief Obiora Okonkwo and urged them to exhibit maturity during the primaries.

In their separate speeches, the state Deputy Chairman of APC, Sir Ifeanyichukwu Osegbo; a state party stalwart, Hon. Barrister Chugbo Enwezor; Coordinator of Booth2Booth for Tinubu, Paschal Candle and the Anambra Central Chairman, High Chief Augustine Muomaife expressed optimism that APC would wrestle power from APGA and connect Anambra to national grid, instead of the present local grid.

Osegbo, Enwezor, Candle and Muomaife maintained that since Soludo’s administration could not providing security of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra, he does not deserve to remain in office as Governor a day after his first tenure.