President Tinubu Faces Criticism Over Selective Condolences

By: Daure David

In a recent development that has sparked widespread political discourse, President Bola Tinubu has come under fire for what many are perceiving as a selective approach to offering condolences following the deaths of family members of key political figures.

The controversy began when President Tinubu extended his condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), after the death of a family member. However, despite the loss of his stepmother by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Tinubu chose not to publicly condole with the governor, a move that many are interpreting as a sign of political partiality.

Political analysts have condemned the president for this apparent lack of maturity and sportsmanship, pointing out that death, in all its sorrow, does not discriminate based on political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion. Several commentators have expressed concern that as a national leader, President Tinubu should aim to unify the country, offering support to all citizens regardless of their political background.

“Death knows no political affiliation. It is incumbent upon the president, as the father of the nation, to extend condolences to all, not just those aligned with his party or his ethnic group,” said a prominent political analyst. “This is a moment for statesmanship, not a time for division.”

The controversy has also fueled criticisms that President Tinubu’s actions could further deepen political divisions in the country. Some have speculated that his decision not to acknowledge Governor Bala Mohammed’s loss could be a reflection of longstanding political tensions between the two, particularly since Governor Mohammed has been a vocal opponent of the president.

Others have argued that the president’s selective condolence practices are a poor reflection of leadership qualities, suggesting that those close to the president should advise him to be more inclusive and considerate in his actions.

As the debate continues, many Nigerians are urging President Tinubu to adopt a more inclusive approach to leadership, one that prioritizes national unity over partisan politics.

In a time of national mourning, where leaders are expected to be a unifying force, it remains to be seen how President Tinubu will respond to the growing criticism, and whether this controversy will prompt a shift in his approach to leadership moving forward.