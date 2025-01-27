Min Keyamo, Ex-Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege Fights Dirty Over Soul Of Delta State APC

The leadership crisis within the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows no signs of resolution.

The ongoing conflict has intensified, with leaders from various factions across the state exchanging heated words. They remain adamant that Ovie Omo-Agege, a former senator representing Delta Central and a former deputy senate president, cannot be recognized as the party’s national leader in the state.

The party has been embroiled in a significant leadership crisis since the 2023 general election, marked by a series of accusations and counter-accusations from leaders of various factions that emerged as a result of the crisis. Peter Nwaoboshi, a party chieftain in the state and former senator representing Delta North senatorial district, criticized the reconciliation committee led by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and its report submitted to the national chairman, stating that the report would further divide the party rather than unite it.

Nwaoboshi, a political ally of Omo-Agege, pointed out that constitutional violations and leadership missteps have exacerbated the party’s crisis. He accused the Emerhor-led committee of deepening divisions instead of resolving the differences among the party’s leaders following the last election.

Nwaoboshi said, “As someone with a long history in politics, I know the importance of adhering to party constitutions. Unfortunately, the committee is proposing leadership structures that are not recognized by our party’s constitution, which is a recipe for chaos.

“The recommendation for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate, a former Deputy President of the Senate and the number six man, to co-chair the party’s leadership with a serving minister contravenes Nigeria’s order of precedence, which places a senator above a minister. As a former Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege cannot co-chair with a minister.

“Such a move would undermine the integrity of the party’s hierarchy, considering the fact that Omo-Agege was a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC, as Deputy President of the Senate and currently a member of the Caucus. This crisis predates some of us joining APC. There were two factions led by Omo-Agege and Barrister Festus Keyamo. The Omo-Agege group prevailed in the last congress, but now the Keyamo faction, emboldened by a ministerial appointment, is trying to assert dominance. This is unacceptable.”

Additionally, Nwaoboshi, who appears uneasy about the planned defection of his successor, Ned Nwoko, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, criticized Nwoko, accusing him of plotting to dissolve the Delta APC executive.

Nwaoboshi, in a statement claimed that “I have been made aware that Senator Ned Nwoko, who recently announced his planned defection, is secretly plotting with some elements in the Presidency to dissolve the Delta State APC Executives from state to wards before their tenure expires. The plot is unconstitutional and motivated by personal gain, the moves disregard the democratic principles our party upholds and disrespects the rights of the duly elected members of the Delta State APC Executive.”

Nwaoboshi who is said to have perceived Nwoko’s defection as a big threat to political ambition in 2027 in APC, stated, “As a former senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023, and a leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC), I strongly condemn Nwoko’s attempt to destabilize the Delta State APC.

“His actions are unjust and arrogant, particularly since he is not yet a member of the party. It disregards the democratic principles our party upholds and disrespects the rights of the duly elected members of the Delta State APC Executive. He cannot expect to join the party and immediately dictate how things should be done.”

Some Nwoko’s political associates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, condemned what they called “Peter Nwoaboshi’s unnecessary attacks on Nwoko” and accused Nwaoboshi of posing a threat to the success of the party in the State and in the Delta North senatorial district in particular.

“Nwaoboshi in a bid to sustain his position as the leader of the party in Delta North is determined to spoil the chances of President Bola Tinubu’s second term prospects in the state.

“The truth must be told at all times, with Nwaoboshi as leader, the party did not make impact and I can assure the party that the entry of Nwoko into the party is what is needed to push the party to glory in Delta North and Delta state as a whole,” one of Nwoko’s political associates stated.

Meanwhile, reacting to Nwoaboshi’s statement discrediting the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Delta APC reconciliation committee, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and APC chieftain, Godsday Orubebe, lambasted Nwaoboshi, describing his statement as “unfortunate and lacking merit and moral right”.

Orubebe expressed disappointment, emphasizing that Nwaoboshi, as a member of the reconciliation committee, failed to actively participate in its activities, including meetings and consultations.

He said, “Ordinarily, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has no moral right to comment on the committee’s report. He was a member of the committee but never attended any of the meetings or visitations.

“To ensure inclusivity, we even visited him in his home, but he remained nonchalant. This is the very first time a committee has boldly provided actionable ideas to move Delta APC forward. When the constitution fails to resolve crises, conventions are used as solutions.

“This has worked at international levels and in other parts of Nigeria. Senator Nwaoboshi’s position is not only wrong but also uninformed. Politics is about managing people and their interests.”

“You can’t do it alone. You must work toward the common interest of the people, and that is the strength of the Emerhor-led committee’s report. It positions the party to face future battles. Let us appreciate what is good and realistic rather than condemning efforts based on unfounded reasons,” Orubebe stated.

Orubebe however reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the APC in Delta State and urged stakeholders to embrace the recommendations of the reconciliation committee to ensure the party’s readiness for future political challenges.