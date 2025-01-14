Lady Attempts Suicide, As Early Morning Fire Engulfs Popular Market in Nnewi (Videos)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Many businessmen and women were thrown into tears and regrets, as a heavy fire outbreak engulfed the Ahịa Mgbede, located opposite the New Motor Spare Parts Market in Nnewi, the automobile hub of Anambra State.

According to sources, the fire outbreak, which started in the early hours of Tuesday, January 14, razed down many shops, burning to ashes the multimillion naira worth of goods therein.

Although, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, videos from the scene of the inferno show many shops and goods that have been razed down, while the victims of the outbreak and sympathizers were also seen bemoaning the unfortunate incident.

One of the videos also shows the officers of the Anambra State Fire Service gallantly battling the raging fire, while one of the owners of the affected shops was seen lamenting and trying to commit suicide, due to the heartbreak and frustration that resulted from the outbreak.

The victim, a female, was, however, seen being helped out, soothed and consoled by sympathizers who crowded the scene, while weepings from her and other victims of the inferno were being heard all over the area, as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the fire incident in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, the Anambra State Fire Service said it received a distress call at about 2:15am and immediately deployed crews of Firemen and firefighting equipment from Nnewi Fire Station and Ogidi Fire Station to the scene.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Firefighters attended to a hugely escalating fire outbreak at Ahia-Mgbede, located opposite Motor Spare Parts Market, in Uruagu Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“Anambra State Fire Service received the distress call at 0215 hours (02:15am) of Tuesday, 14th January, 2025, and immediately deployed crews of Firemen and firefighting equipment from Nnewi Fire Station and Ogidi Fire Station to the scene.

“The Firemen fought tirelessly and contained the fire outbreak.

“The contained fire outbreak later this morning re-ignited and our Firemen are currently still at the scene making huge efforts to put it to a stop.

“The cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown as at the time of filing this report, and there was no casualty recorded.

“The general public is hereby encouraged to go about their normal businesses as the situation is progressively under control by the Anambra State Fire Service.

“Please, always be conscious of fire, avoid anything that can cause fire outbreak. Fire is dangerous, it kills but, we can prevent it.

“Always remember to call the Fire Service in time, for them to respond on time. When you call late, there’s no miracle that can make them respond earlier. Think safety first!”