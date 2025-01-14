Gov Bala Mohammed Launches 2025 Livestock Vaccination Campaigns

… announces establishes of new ministry

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has officially launched the 2025 Annual Livestock Vaccination Campaign in Itas, Itas Gadau Local Government Area, marking a significant step towards boosting livestock production and enhancing food security in the state.

During the ceremony, Governor Mohammed announced the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, a dedicated body to address the challenges faced by herders and farmers, and to drive economic growth through improved livestock production.

This initiative, Mohammed has said, underscores his administration’s commitment to the agricultural sector, particularly livestock, which is vital to the state’s economy.

Mohammed emphasized the importance of utilizing both human and animal resources to maximize food production.

He, however, expressed appreciation for the support from traditional institutions, religious leaders, and security agencies in maintaining peace, which is essential for sustainable agricultural activities.

Governor Mohamme encouraged the public to actively engage in farming and livestock production as a means to achieve economic prosperity.

In collaboration with donor partners and non-governmental organizations, the state government plans to establish semi-earth dams and other infrastructure projects to further drive livestock development.

Governor Mohammed directed local government chairmen to ensure the effective implementation of the vaccination campaign across the state, aiming to prevent diseases and protect livestock health.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, and the State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf Tilde. Both commended the governor’s efforts in supporting all sections of society, particularly the farming and herding communities.