8.4 C
New York
Monday, January 13, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Family Announces Burial Date of Anambra Catholic Priest Killed by Gunmen

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Okonkwo Family of Urueze village in Ekwulumili community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has announced the burial date of their son and Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, who was murdered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Fr. Okonkwo, a cleric with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, was gunned down on Thursday, December 26, 2024 by unidentified assalaint who attacked him at the Ihiala axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road.

The priest, a pharmacist, who doubled as the Manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, was aged 40 years before his death.

READ ALSO  Anambra Police Recover 4 Children Sold In Bauchi State Promises To Reduce Crime To 30 Percent

According to a burial poster signed by Mr. Edmund Okonkwo (for the family), Fr. Okonkwo will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi.

It further added that Month’s mind and family funeral will hold at Fr. Okonkwo’s home parish, St. Luke Catholic Church, Urueze Ekwulumili on January 24, while condolence visits continue at his family house, opposite Urueze Village Hall Ekwulumili same day.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo was born August 11, 1984, and ordained July 11, 2015.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Two Kidnapped Anambra Rev. Sisters Regain Freedom

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gunmen Kidnap Two Catholic Sisters Returning from Meeting in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.