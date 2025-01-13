Family Announces Burial Date of Anambra Catholic Priest Killed by Gunmen

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Okonkwo Family of Urueze village in Ekwulumili community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has announced the burial date of their son and Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, who was murdered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Fr. Okonkwo, a cleric with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, was gunned down on Thursday, December 26, 2024 by unidentified assalaint who attacked him at the Ihiala axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road.

The priest, a pharmacist, who doubled as the Manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, was aged 40 years before his death.

According to a burial poster signed by Mr. Edmund Okonkwo (for the family), Fr. Okonkwo will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi.

It further added that Month’s mind and family funeral will hold at Fr. Okonkwo’s home parish, St. Luke Catholic Church, Urueze Ekwulumili on January 24, while condolence visits continue at his family house, opposite Urueze Village Hall Ekwulumili same day.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo was born August 11, 1984, and ordained July 11, 2015.