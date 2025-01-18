Confusion As Damagum-led PDP Denies Recognition Of Ewor’s Exco In Rivers [Leadership]

The crack within the National Working Committee (NWC) resurfaced again as the Ambassador Illiya Damagum-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the NWC was yet to recognise the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led executive in Rivers State.

It added that the party leadership had not met over the Rivers State High Court judgement which sacked the former party executive in the state.

The declaration contradicted the position of his boss, national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who, on Thursday, said the party, upon receipt of the court judgement which stopped the Aaron Chukwuemeka-led exco, now recognises the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led party executive in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the deputy national publicity secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who said the party’s NWC was yet to convene on the matter, accused Ologunagba of acting in personal interest.

While the Chukwuemeka-led exco is loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while the Ewor-led exco is loyal to the State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that on January 13, 2025, the Rivers State High Court issued a restraining order preventing the executive committees led by Chukwuemeka from functioning.

The court also granted an injunction prohibiting these executives from serving as PDP officers in the state.

Responding to the judgement, Ologunagba, in a statement on Thursday, said the PDP had accepted the court ruling. He further announced the party’s recognition of the Ewor-led exco as legitimate. The divergent position by the NWC members reflected the crack that came to the fore last year which resulted in a faction within the party hierarchy over the tussle for control of Rivers State PDP.

While Damagum, Abdullahi and the embattled national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu were on one side, Ologunagba, the national legal adviser and national treasurer were in another camp.

However, reacting yesterday to Ologunagba’s statement, Abdullahi faulted his boss, noting that the NWC had neither met nor accepted the court’s judgment on the Rivers State Congresses.

Abdullahi said, “In the manner that my colleague, Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, has been acting lately, it is becoming glaring that the party is uncomfortable with some of his recent dispositions.

“He appears to have been speaking from both sides of his mouth. Just yesterday, under the directive of the National Chairman, I issued a disclaimer regarding his statement that the NWC had met and accepted the judgment on Rivers State Congresses.

“The NWC did not accept the judgment recognising the Ewor-led executive. That is false. The NWC has not convened since September last year. This is verifiable. So, I wonder how he can claim the NWC met and adopted the verdict.”

Abdullahi also tackled Ologunagba for making similar unauthorised statements regarding judgments in Imo and Ebonyi States.

He said a party’s spokesman does not have the authority to speak for the NWC without prior approval.

Abdullahi added, “A National Publicity Secretary does not possess the authority to act independently. He cannot speak on behalf of the NWC without clearance. His recent actions have demonstrated a lack of adherence to protocol, which is not expected of him as a lawyer.

“We are witnessing a situation where personal sentiment has clouded his reasoning and is taking a toll on his job. The NWC must deliberate and the Chairman must give directives before any statements are made.”

However a party source told LEADERSHIP Weekend that contrary to Abdullahi’s disclaimer on the judgement, the party received the certified true copy of the judgement on Thursday, through the office of the national legal adviser.

The source added that it was wrong for the deputy spokesman to insinuate that the party has not received a document that is binding on it.