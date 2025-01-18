BREAKING: Yahoo Boys Kill EFCC Official During Arrest in Anambra, One Suspect Arrested

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An officer of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has been gunned down in Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified internet fraudster (popularly known as Yahoo Boys).

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Friday at Ifite Awka, the state capital, where, sources also revealed, the Boys also critically injured another officer of the anti-graft agency, who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to sources, the EFCC officers had travelled to Anambra on the assignment from their Zonal Headquarters in Enugu to arrest some suspected cybercrimals, based on intelligence.

It was, however, revealed that, the Yahoo Boys, in an attempt to resist the arrest, opened fire on the officers, killing one of them instantly and critically injuring another.

The sources further said that the body of the killed officer, an assistant superintendent, who was said to have recently completed his promotion exam, has been deposited in the mortuary.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Saturday the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said one suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident, while one Pump Action gun also been recovered.

According to him, “The Anambra Police Operatives, in the early hours of 17/1/2025, responded to a distress call at No 1 Ekwutife Close, Ifite and arrested one suspect, recovered one pump action gun, where Operatives of Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) operatives on investigation activities were attacked by a suspect which resulted to the death of one and serious injury to another of the Operative.

“The body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited in a morgue while the other operative is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Continuing, the Police Spokesman said further investigation was still ongoing on the matter.