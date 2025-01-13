Atiku, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others Donate As Chidoka Mobilizes Friends to Support UNINIGER

Friends of Chief Osita Chidoka led by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal; Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang; Sen Aminu Tambuwal, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday 7 January, donated to the completion of the permanent site of the University on the Niger located at Umunya, Anambra State.

Announcing the donations, Chief Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Center for Policy and Leadership, thanked the donors for prioritising education and expressing the reality that the idea of a university is beyond Geography.

Chidoka, the Commencement Speaker at the inaugural matriculation of the University, was appointed by His Lordship Bishop Owen Nwokolo as Chairman of the Task Force for the relocation of the University to her permanent site.

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, who declared the University opened, described the project as meaningful.

In his sermon, which was held in the institution’s main auditorium to mark the event, the Primate commended the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen, his wife, Dr. Nonyelum Nwokolo, his ministers and the entire parishioners of the diocese, for successfully establishing the institution.

Dignitaries who made donations at the occasion included Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, and Sen. Tony Nwoye, who attracted a road project of about 1 billion Naira to make the school accessible. Chief Godwin Okeke, Founder of GUO Transport, who had donated a building, Sen. Victor Umeh, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, and Hon. Obinna Chidoka, among others.

Chidoka, while speaking, called on all and sundry to support the University.

“By investing in the University on the Niger, you are not just building structures; you are; moulding lives, careers, and futures,” he said.

“As the Chairman of the Task Force, I had invited some of my friends to the event, and some responded. I want to thank the eminent Nigerians for their immediate response despite the suddenness of the invitation,” Chidoka said.

In his speech, Mr. Peter Obi, who recalled how he gave the current site to the Diocese, called on the Task Force Chairman to do more.

“Osita, as Chairman of the Task Force, you have done well, but you have more friends than these, so you must raise at least one billion naira for the University,” he advised.

Chidoka agreed to continue the fundraising to meet the one billion naira (N1b) target.

In his remark, Bishop Owen Nwokolo thanked the Diocese members and all contributors to the university, which is designed to mould character while imparting knowledge.