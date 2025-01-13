8.4 C
Two Kidnapped Anambra Rev. Sisters Regain Freedom

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The two reverend sisters, who were recently kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Anambra State, have regained their freedom.

The reverend sisters, identified as Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Grace Mariette Okoli, were kidnapped in the evening of Tuesday 7th January, 2025 along the Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, on their way back from a vocational service meeting in Ogboji.

They were, however, miraculously released after spending some days in the hands of their abductors.

The release was confirmed on Monday, January 13, through a statement signed by the Secretary General of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Sister Maria Sobenna Ikeotuonye.

According to her, the two reverend sisters were released unconditionally and are in good health.

“I bring to your notice in joy that our dear Sisters Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Grace Mariette Okoli, who were kidnapped in the evening of Tuesday 7th January, 2025, have been released unconditionally and in good health.

“We thank God and thank you all for your prayers and support all through these rough and uncertain days. May God forever be blessed through Mary our Mother,” the statement partly read.

