Soludo Addresses Ndị Anambra on Insecurity, Reveals Next Move

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and making Anambra the safest state in the country.

Governor Soludo made this known during a press briefing in Awka on Tuesday, where he addressed critical issues regarding security challenges facing the state and his administration’s proactive measures to combat them.

Flanked by his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, security chiefs, and other critical stakeholders in the state’s security architecture, the Governor emphasized the urgency of restoring lasting peace across Anambra. He also reflected on the significance of the briefing, noting that the session coincided with the 33rd month of his administration and was aptly coming a week before Christmas. The Governor further assured Ndị Anambra of a safe and joyful yuletide celebration in the state.

“Security, law, and order remain pivotal to the attainment of our vision of a livable and prosperous homeland,” he said, adding that his government remains resolute in the fight against criminality.

The Governor recalled that, upon assuming office, his administration met what could be described as a war-like situation, where eight local government areas were completely under the control of criminal elements. He recounted the extent of the chaos at the time, noting that candidates for the governorship election could not campaign freely, while one candidate tragically disappeared en route to a campaign event and remains missing to date.

“We responded massively when we came in, and among other things, a vigilante strike force was established to work closely with federal security agencies,” he said, adding that the all the previously sieged local government areas have been successfully reclaimed from the gunmen.

The Governor, however, acknowledged the resurgence of some criminal activities, particularly kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, and other forms of violence, which have led to loss of lives and properties in different parts of the state.

“I want to assure you that despite the unique challenges of lucrative criminals, adorned with deceptive ideology and propaganda, we are determined to fight criminality and ensure that Anambra becomes the safest state in Nigeria,” he said.

Further reiterating his administration’s commitment to addressing the situation, Governor Soludo said: “We are ready to once again take them head-on, but this time we shall triple our efforts and expand the scope and depth of our operation, given the dynamic nature of the criminal enterprise.” He, however, refrained from divulging specifics of the forthcoming “kinetic operation,” which, according to him, will be officially launched in January 2025.

The Governor outlined a comprehensive approach involving both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to confront insecurity.

“We are convinced, I mean personally, that brute force will probably address maybe 50% of the challenge as first and necessary first steps, but it must be complemented by a criteria of non-kinetic approach that will, among other things, involve the mass mobilization of our people towards a society in which everyone has a say,” he said.

While identifying the major security challenges in the state as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, drug abuse, and touting, which he described as interlinked issues that reinforce one another; the Governor commended the efforts of the security agencies in the state, which he said, are working day and night to keep the state safe. He also hailed the Anambra State Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA), which, he said, has, since its inception in October 2023, arrested over 3,000 touts and drug dealers across the state. While lamenting the epidemic of drug abuse ravaging communities today, he further assured continued collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to implement the National Drug Control Master Plan.

“Every nook and cranny, you see them selling banana and groundnut, but when people take these substances, human beings begin to look like flies to them,” he lamented, describing drug abuse as a fundamental driver of violent crimes in the state.

In furtherance of his efforts to combat crimes, Governor Soludo also announced the forthcoming launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achị —a security intervention initiative aimed at restoring peace across Anambra. Translating to “Peace Must Reign,” the operation, the Governor noted, will deploy personnel and vehicles branded with its insignia for patrols, stop-and-search operations, and real-time interventions across the state. He also appealed to residents to bear with any temporary inconveniences resulting from the intensified security measures.

The Governor also revealed that Operation Udo Ga-Achị will be backed by technology-based security solutions, including the toll-free emergency lines 5111 and 08002200008. He further stated that the state’s CCTV surveillance project, which commenced in Onitsha, would be expanded to Awka, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia by March 2025. The project, he said, includes the installation of AI-powered cameras with facial recognition capabilities to track and apprehend criminals in real time.

Additionally, Governor Soludo disclosed plans to revalidate and retrain the personnel of the Anambra Vigilante Group to enhance their efficiency in combating crime. He also announced the recruitment of forest guards drawn from the vigilante group to protect the state’s forests, which criminals frequently use as hideouts.

Extending an olive branch to criminal elements, the Governor urged kidnappers, cultists, and drug dealers to surrender themselves and their weapons within two months, assuring them of rehabilitation and empowerment.

“No human being lives in the bush. No human being lives in the forest. It’s just plain criminality because you are kidnapping for ransom. Come out, and we will help you to start afresh,” he appealed.

He lauded the commitments and patriotism of group and individual donors contributing to the State Security Trust Fund, while also special recognizing the stakeholders in Ihiala and Orumba South Local Government Areas, where, according to him, massive clearance operations are ongoing to eradicate criminal elements.

Governor Soludo further shed light on the organized nature of criminal activities in the state, describing it as a coordinated “army of criminals” with commanders and reinforcements. He emphasized the need for collective action, reiterating that the fight against insecurity cannot be won by the government alone.

“These criminals are our brothers, our sisters, our husbands, our relations, and our friends. They are not spirits. They live among us, and we know them,” he stated, re-echoing his earlier call on citizens to support the government’s security initiatives.

Revealing alarming statistics, the Governor stated that 99% of arrested criminals in the state since he assumed office were of Igbo descent, with over 70% hailing from outside Anambra. He attributed the influx of criminals to the state’s economic prospects and urged residents to join hands in rejecting the warped ideology that portrays criminals as liberators.

The Governor concluded with a vow to make Anambra an unsafe haven for criminals, while also ensuring that law-abiding citizens enjoy peace and security. He emphasized that the task ahead requires unity, resilience, and the collective resolve of Ndi Anambra to reclaim their homeland.

“Security is our collective responsibility. Sustainable security in our homeland requires the full-scale involvement of responsible citizens. Together, we shall prevail,” he assured.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the continued detention of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whom some of the criminal elements claim to be freedom fighters and agitating for his release, Governor Soludo said the criminal elements are using such claims to deceive or get the sympathy of an ordinary person who is not informed.

Soludo, who has been vocal in the call for Kanu’s release, also recounted his several efforts towards that, strongly maintaining that the gunmen cannot claim to be freedom fighters while they are killing and tormenting the people they claim to be fighting for their freedom. While stressing that the gunmen ‘organizedly’ emerged on their own for purely lucrative criminalities; the Governor also opined that they (the gunmen) may not even stop their criminal activities when Kanu is finally released, as they have tested blood and have been making whole lots of money from their organized crimes.

“If anybody claims that part of why he’s doing that is agitation, when you finish killing the people you claim you’re agitating for, who are you going to govern? Or if you turn the homeland to be desolate, and everybody runs away, how…?” he wondered aloud.

He further reiterated that the gunmen are purely into lucrative criminality, searching for their pockets, and not agitating for anybody or anything, as they claimed.

“And we must get them out of our land,” he concluded.