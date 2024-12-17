Amid Call For Sack, Senate President Akpabio Praises FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing him as a “man of pecace” despite widespread criticism over the ongoing demolition of structures in Abuja.

Speaking at a public lecture and book launch held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to mark Wike’s birthday, Akpabio humorously shared his perspective on Wike’s temperament.

“I was discussing with one of my colleagues, and I told him I do not know why a man will quarrel with Wike. If he shouts while we are sitting there, by the time I get to that door he has forgotten,” Akpabio said.

He continued: “He will be the one to carry his phone and call me and say, ‘When are you coming to the house for lunch?’ And he had forgotten that we quarreled, and I will tell him, ‘After the quarrel.’”

The comments drew laughter from the audience, lightening the mood of the event.

For his part, Wike dismissed the criticisms directed at him, expressing confidence in his approach and the backing of President Bola Tinubu.

“For me, in life, what is important is, if you know what you want to do, and you know how you want to do it, then go ahead. One thing that I can assure all of you here is that we will continue to make you proud,” Wike said.

He added: “I will never be distracted. I will still be focused to achieve the results that Nigerians will know that Mr. President means well. Yes, so many people have talked about criticism. I can assure you, it is even people who inform me that people are criticising me. Frankly speaking, because I do not see them, I don’t hear them, and I cannot reply to them.”

Wike also expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and dismissed the attacks as the work of detractors. He emphasized that the best response to his critics would be delivering results in the public interest.

“I am humbled by the crowd that has identified with me today. I am satisfied with the support of Mr. President, and the only way to silence critics is to achieve results for the public interest,” he said.