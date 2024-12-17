Police React, As Hoodlums Gun Down Another UNIZIK Lecturer in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have shot dead Dr. Fabian Osita Chinedu, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State,

This is coming as the University community still mourns demise of Prof. Anthony Ezeh, another lecturer at the institution, who was also previously shot dead by gunmen.

According to reports, the latest victim, Dr. Chinedu, was gunned down on Monday night along the High Tension axis in Awka, the state capital by armed men suspected to be car snatchers.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the murderers also made away with the victim’s car, a Toyota Corolla 2006 model, Ash colour with an Enugu Plate number, UWN 158 AS, after gunning him down.

He further stated that the State Police Command had launched an investigation into the incident, while also condoling with the victim’s family and institution, and urging members of the public who have any useful information they have that can aid the investigation to come forward with same.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Police Command has commenced investigations over the alleged murder of Mr Fabian Osita Chinedu. Information reveals that Mr Fabian, a staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka was allegedly shot by unidentified gunmen yesterday 16th December, 2024 at 10.10 pm at Aroma Junction. The murderers also made away with his car, a Toyota Corolla 2006 model, Ash colour with an Enugu Plate number, UWN 158 AS.

“To this end, the Command, while commiserating with his family and friends, especially the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, calls on anyone with any useful information that can aid the investigation to please come forward in this regard. The Command also urges members of the Public who might have seen the vehicle or any abandoned vehicle with similar description to report to the closest Police Station or call the Command Control Room Number – 07039194332 or SP Ikenga Tochukwu – PPRO

08039334002.”