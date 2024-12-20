Ojukwu Jr Joins Demand For Release Of Nnamdi Kanu Dismisses Alleged Conspiracy Of Silence By S/East Govs

Okey Maduforo Awka

Son of late defunct Head Of State of Biafra Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Jr has joined the clamor for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu insisting that it would go a long way to checkmate the avalanche of insecurity cases in the South East.

Ojukwu who spoke to reporters on Friday also dismissed allegations of conspiracy of silence against the South East Governor’s over the fate of Kanu contending that the governor’s are taking their time to ensure the release of the leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB.

“There has been daily violent attacks on innocent individuals by criminals, with attendant high mortality which has now attained near normalcy, considering the development from the big picture perspective, the release of Nnamdi Kanu may not put an immediate end to the insecurity, but it will assuage the rising tension among the populace, who will then join hands to put an end to the rising criminality”

Ojukwu further dismissed allegations of conspiracy of silence against the South East Governor noting that;

“I don’t think there is a conspiracy of silence. You know, first of all, security is a delicate subject matter and not what should be discussed for the sake of merely discussing it without regards to the implications and without a clear understanding of the differing but valid perspectives of the citizenry and the Government, especially those in charge of national security.

So, I think that many people are just being careful so that their intervention would have the needed impact”

Ojukwu who lamented the killings and kidnappings in the South East stated that;

“it is sad. that nobody can, but I condemn these atrocities in totality. It is shocking.

However, I would not want to go into assessing the Governors. I have my impressions and opinions, but I will keep them aside because it is easy to be a backseat driver until you find yourself in the driver’s seat.

Additionally, all actions taken by our Governors are not overt, some are covert.

Therefore, I am calling on all of us to join hands and put an immediate end to this embarrassment.

Yes, I must admit that the Governors have major roles to play, but in the end, my predominant occupation is to see that this situation is confined to the dustbin of history, as quickly as possible by increasing the participation of our Royal Fathers, our Town Unions our Churches, etc and have a “whole-of-society approach” to the issue. Most miscreants are known within the various communities.

“Well, like I was just saying, injustice real or imagined, brings contempt, protests, agitations and a general feeling of “let it all burn!”, but that only comes when you feel disconnected from what you wish to burn down”

“Of course, I do not condone such actions but there are indeed genuine concerns that have not been addressed, and over time, these concerns began to find expression in anger as a result of frustration.

To answer your question, it’s a complicated situation and that is why we must bring these conversations within a context. For instance, Nnamdi Kanu was not just detained. IPOB wasn’t formed today.

By today’s realities, the Government, Kanu, and IPOB are variables in the crisis we face in the Southeast today.

So, yes his detention and the subsequent protests for his release have given an opportunity for mischief makers, be they common criminals or actors from other segments of the society, to take advantage and pursue their own goals to the detriment of all. A clear understanding of this fact must guide us in finding a lasting solution.

“Let’s remember that the Judiciary has also said as much. However, I don’t think that Kanu’s release will automatically end the current insecurity. It will, however, open vistas of opportunities for honest conversations about how to restore order in our homeland. It is a necessary first step.

So, yes, I am again calling for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, as part of the initial steps to restore sanity in the Southeast. Once the specter of his continued incarceration has been lifted by his release, then we can look around at ourselves and see more clearly who the good and the bad actors are”.he said.

