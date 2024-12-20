Bauchi three abducted children found in Anambra – Wife of Bauchi Governor

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Wife of Bauchi State Governor Dr Aishatu Bala Mohammed has explained that three children, who were kidnapped from Bauchi State and taken to unknown destination by a strange woman, have been found in Anambra State.

“The Abducted Children are Sabo Salisu 3years old, Isah Abdulkadir 4 years old and Nana Khadija Zakariya’u 6 years old”

Dr Aisha gave the explanation when she interacted with Parents of the abducted children Police and members of Federation of Women Lawyers Association FIDA Bauchi State Chapter, and village head of Gwallameji in her office, She said the children were abducted by their neighbour who used to give them incentives in their parents’ compound.

Dr Aisha, expressed anger over the development commended the security agencies for their effort to rescue the stolen kids.,

“we don’t Bauchi state to be the centre of missing babies and this thing is not nipped in the bud we are going to work hard, i will talk to the Emir of Bauchi, i will also talk to the State House of Assemblies Ulama and other stake holders to see how we could end these kind of problems.””

The governors wife criticised some parents for abandoning their responsibility of raising their children properly and advised the parents to make sure that they keep their wards safe always.

She pledged to mobilize the Police with all they need to go to Anambra and bring the children back to Bauchi immediately.

The Police Deputy Crime Officer DCO Yelwa Division Inspector Nafiu Umar said the children were kidnapped in Gwallameji in Bauchi State but were rescued in Anambra through intelligence network of security operatives in the state.

He said the Woman that abducted the children was a tenant in Gwallameji and she didnt left anything that willhelp them to trace her easily , the only thing found in her room was mat and bucket,and she paid her rent money cash.

Village Head of Gwallameji Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim said when he received the story about the incident he directed the parents to report the incident to Police and the immediately started making more effort to get the abducted children.

Ibrahim said Police Public Relations Officer PPRO called him to enquire about the picture two out the three rescued children and he showed the picture to the parents of the abducted children and they identified them as their true biological children, and they asked about the remaining child , they replied that Police went to bring him

In their separate accounts of the incident three women , called Maryam Habibu, Rashida Hassan and Saratu Isah said they were tenant in the House where the woman stayed for only five days.

They said the woman induced their children with gift incentives and the children were playing in their compound when they were kidnapped.

Parents said they were grateful to God for the rescue of their children and pray to Allah to enable them to see their children again because, they are happy when they discovered that their children were found in Anambra.