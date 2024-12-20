Anambra South Poll; Two APGA Aspirants May Collapse Structures Into Onunkwo”s Camp

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Indications are rife that two aspirants for the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for Anambra South Senatorial District Election are on the verge of collapsing their structures into the Campaign Organization of the Chief Executive Officer of Sea Horse Lubricant ltd as their preferred candidate for the election.

It was gathered that the party leadership is not comfortable with the stiff contest which is literally threatening the unity of the party in the District.

The party is expressing fears that should the contest continue the way it is going at the moment another political party may cash in to grab the highly expected victory at the poll from APGA .

According to a stalwart of the party in the District who would not want his name on print ;

“The contest has been polorized by the issue of entitlement zoning with each of the seven local government areas laying claim to the ticket as their turns to the extent that there are intense lobbying close to the office of the National Chairman of APGA Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa.

But when contacted Ezeokenwa declined comments adding that the party shall provide a level playground for all aspirants to take part in the primary election but stated that he is not aware of any consensus candidate of the party.

Continuing the source reported that the two aspirants have resolved to support Chief Ebuka Onunkwo as their candidate insisting that of they put their resources together APGA would have a Senator at the National Assembly.

Reacting to this development, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo said ;

“My doors are wide open for talks and we welcome this idea and at anytime I am called upon I am ready to play as long as we sustained the control and state and support our governor Prof Charles Soludo as he goes in for his second term in office ”

Onunkwo however noted that the two aspirants are yet to approach him but some of their members have come to show interest in the alliance adding that he had welcomed them already.