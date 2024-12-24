Metal Scrap Dealers Steal Manhole, Create Deathtrap on Popular Anambra Road

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be best described as a deathtrap has been created along the popular Arthur Eze Avenue in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, following the stealing of a large manhole cover at the centre of the road by suspected metal scrap dealers.

The spot, which had reportedly trapped no few than four vehicles at different hours of the night since it happened about two weeks ago, is located between Choice Hotel and Tracy Hotel, along the ever-busy Eke Awka road, in the heart of the capital city.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, who visited the scene on Sunday, spotted the large triangular deep manhole that has been left open on the road, following the removal of the heavy metal sheet that hitherto covered it.

It was also observed that a long truck has since been parked on one side of the road, close to the manhole, thereby making it difficult and risky for motorists and other road users to ‘squeeze’ through the little space that is left on the two sides of the road, demarcated by the hole. This, it was gathered, was part of the reasons no fewer than four vehicles had been trapped into the manhole at different nights since the cover was sneaked out. Although, the reporter also observed that a long stick has been stuck therein, with a tyre hung on it by some good-spirited individuals, to signal road users of the dangerousness of the spot from afar.

Speaking in an interview with the reporter, a baber shop owner in the area, who simply identified himself as Mike, narrated how he traveled and returned last week, only notice and also hear from his neighbours that the manhole cover had been stolen at one of the nights by suspected metal scrap dealers.

While condemning the act as both illegal and posing life threat to road users, he further called for urgent action from the government, to quickly intervene, launch manhunt for the perpetrators, and most importantly, salvage the situation by properly cordoning off the spot or replacing the manhole cover, so as to prevent further accidents in the area.

It would be recalled that the Anambra State Government, on September 13, pronounced ban on all illegal activities and operations of metal scrap dealers (popularly known as ‘Iron Condemned’, ‘Iron Kwandem’, or ‘Ndị Akpakara’) in the state, given their destructive activities, theft and other forms of illegalities being perpetrated by them on daily basis.