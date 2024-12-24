Imo: Gov. Uzodimma Presents N756bn 2025 Budget To State Assembly

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, December 23, 2024, officially presented the 2025 budget to the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA).

The budget, amounting to ₦755,588,041,220, was tagged the “Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities.”

₦755,588,041,220 can be approximated as ₦756 billion.

During his presentation, Governor Uzodimma outlined his administration’s achievements over the past five years, reaffirming his commitment to transforming Imo State under the Shared Prosperity mandate.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Budget

Infrastructure Development

Governor Uzodimma emphasized ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and expand critical infrastructure.

He mentioned the construction of rural roads across the three senatorial zones and ongoing work to provide a 24/7 electricity supply through the Imo State Electricity Distribution (ISED) project.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the dredging of Oguta Lake and Orashi River to connect them to the Atlantic Ocean.

Education Reforms

The government plans to hand over schools to religious institutions in 2025 as part of its strategy to improve the quality of education.

Agriculture

To enhance food security, the Achara Ugbu Farmland in Owerri North Local Government Area will be developed for large-scale agricultural production.

Additionally, ministries responsible for agriculture and livestock will receive ₦20–₦30 billion for their activities in 2025.

The government also promised to support the AdaPalm project to boost palm oil production.

Industrial and Market Development

The administration is committed to modernizing key markets, including Eke Ukwu Owerri Market, and revitalizing industrial hubs such as the Onitsha Industrial Layout, as well as similar layouts in Orlu and Okigwe.

Housing and Urban Renewal

Governor Uzodimma disclosed plans to open new layouts and collaborate with capable developers to improve housing estates across the state.

Water and Gas Supply

The Shared Prosperity Administration aims to provide residents with access to quality water.

Additionally, the Ohaji/Egbema Gas Plant will supply cooking gas for domestic use and industrial purposes.

Digital Economy

The governor revealed plans to position Imo State as the Technology Hub of the Southeast, leveraging digital innovation to boost economic growth.

Social and Legal Reforms

Justice and Dispute Resolution

The administration will introduce a robust dispute resolution program while reviewing and amending outdated laws.

Amnesty will also be granted to repentant offenders as part of efforts to foster peace and reconciliation.

Youths and Sports

The government plans to invest in youth empowerment and sports development, with Mr.Emmanuel Amuneke appointed as the Head Coach to lead Imo’s sports initiatives.

Security and Peacebuilding

Governor Uzodimma warned sponsors of insecurity to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to strengthen law enforcement and ensure lasting peace in the state.

Roads and Infrastructure

The Owerri-Umuahia Road is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

The government will also prioritize the dredging of Orashi River and Oguta Lake as part of its infrastructure expansion.

Pension Reforms

Governor Uzodimma noted that his administration has settled over 60% of the 20-year pension arrears owed to Imo pensioners, underscoring his commitment to addressing their welfare.

With a bold and comprehensive approach encapsulated in the Budget of Expanded Economic Opportunities, the Uzodimma administration is poised to drive sustainable development and prosperity in Imo State.

Meanwhile, THE 2025 BUDGET FRAMEWORK

The year 2025 budget framework is benchmarked on the following macroeconomic projections:

The Federal Government’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP; Economic growth rate 3.4%

Exchange rate is N1,500 per USD

The adoption of the oil benchmark of 75USD;

Economic growth of 3.4%

Inflation 20.7%

The effect of the Ukrainian war on the market forces as well as the Federal Government’s economic reforms and other macroeconomic indices.

Please find below the summary of the 2025 Budget

A. 2025 BUDGET SUMMARY S/N ITEMS 2025 AMOUNT (N) 1 TOTAL

BUDGET #755,588,041,220

2 RECURRENT EXPENDITURE 112,302,000,000 (a) OVERHEAD COST 44,900,000,000 (b) PERSONNEL COST 39,100,000,000 (c) SUBVENTION 18,202,000,000 (D) C.R.F10,100,000,000

3 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 643,286,041,220 (a) ECONOMIC

SECTOR 562,408,411,220 (b) SOCIAL SECTOR63,908,234,000

(C) ADMIN. SOURCE SECTOR16,969,396,000 4 REVENUE

755,588,041,220 (a) I.G.R 42,577,065,257 (b) FAAC ALLOCATION

293,154,121,949 (C) CAPITAL RECEIPTS 419,856,584,014

B. THE BUDGET ALLOCATION OF SOME KEY MINISTRIES ARE AS FOLLOWS: S/N MINISTRIES AMOUNT % OF THE CAPITAL

1 MINISTRY OF WORKS AND INFRA STRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT 296,461,152,77846%

2 MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT 101,010,000,00016% 3 MINISTRY OF POWER AND ELECTRIFICATION 74,755,479,04212%

4 MINISTRY OF TOURISM, HOSPITALITY 30,210,000,0005%

5 MINISTRY OF HEALTH 22,933,234,0004%

6 MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT 2340 SANITATION 21,130,000,0003.3%

Ministry of Livestock Development 20,000, 000,000 3%

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security 12,011,958,780 2%

Ministry of Housing 7,420,00,000 1%

Ministry of Education 7,420,000,000 1%.

In conclusion, according to Governor Uzodimma,” Mr. Speaker, Members of the 10th Assembly, I am indeed happy to have presented the 2025 estimates, which has given me the opportunity to interface with you once again.

I have never pretended that my administration would solve all Imo people’s problems during my tenure.

In the same vein, I know that no one budget can provide enough for the numerous needs of the people.

What is important is to do as much as we can at a time and do it well enough for them to endure.

I have set out our priorities, my goal is to concentrate on their faithful implementation so as to achieve maximum results.

At the end of the day, I want Imo people to be happy that we are indeed on the path of sustainable economic development through this BUDGET of EXPANDED ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES.

Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, I thank you for listening to me with keen interest. I sincerely appreciate the unflinching support you have offered my administration since your inauguration.

Most importantly, I appreciate the maturity you have always brought to bear in the discharge of your legislative duties.

For the enemies of progress, the only way they will believe you are working is by fighting or disagreeing openly with the executive arm. That, to them, is the essence of separation of powers.

But they forget that the relationship between the different arms of government is like the relationship between the tongue and the mouths; none can do without the other, and the two must conduct themselves carefully to coexist in harmony.

Imo people will judge you for the number of bills and motions you enacted or passed to make their lives better and not for any form of grandstanding.

So far, you have done well in your legislative assignments, and I urge you to keep them up.

Let me use this auspicious opportunity to reassure Imo people that I remain resolutely committed to an accountable and transparent government.

I will never renege on my covenant with God to serve you honestly and faithfully. I would like to be remembered as that governor who kept his word and served to the best of his ability.

I would like to be remembered as that governor who left enduring legacies behind. I would like history to remember me, not as the most popular governor but as the governor who put all the energy at his behest to translate his vision of making Imo State a viable economic and industrial entity, a reality.

I would like generations unborn to remember me as the governor who utilized the resources of the state to make life better for the majority. These are my goals, and I know that I will meet them by the grace of God.

So my goal is to leave Imo state better than I found it. I will never betray the confidence and trust you have in my capacity to govern you, as evidenced by the massive votes you gave me during the last election.

I am the governor of Imo State and not the governor of a political party. I shall continue to be just and fair in the exercise of this sacred mandate.

I understand that some politicians are already ganging up for 2027. They have vowed that they will use all means possible to produce the next governor of the state.

My advice to them is that they should tread carefully because power belongs to God, and only He can give it to whomever He will.

So, let me again appeal to our political opponents to repent.

Election is over, and politicking is over. This is the time to serve Imo people.