8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Abia State Governor Otti Appoints Edo Indigene As Abia State Head Of Service

S/East
Governor Otti Uncovers Real 'Sponsors' Behind Unknown Gunmen Attacks In Abia State
Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has made a groundbreaking appointment, naming Benson Ojeikere, an indigene of Edo State, as the new Head of Service (HoS).

The announcement, made on Monday, December 23, 2024, follows what the governor described as a rigorous merit-based selection process. Ojeikere will assume the position effective Tuesday, December 31, 2024, replacing Dr. Queen Obioma.

Governor Otti emphasized that the decision was driven by the state government’s commitment to selecting the most qualified candidates for critical roles, irrespective of their state of origin.

Ojeikere’s appointment has been hailed as a step toward fostering inclusivity and efficiency in Abia State’s civil service.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Anambra, Artisans Escape Death As Car Rams into Paint Shop in Eke Awka Market
Next article
Metal Scrap Dealers Steal Manhole, Create Deathtrap on Popular Anambra Road

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Hunger Kills 34 Former Civil Guards In Imo - Uzodinma Yet To Pay 5 Years Salary Arrears

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.