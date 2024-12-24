Abia State Governor Otti Appoints Edo Indigene As Abia State Head Of Service

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has made a groundbreaking appointment, naming Benson Ojeikere, an indigene of Edo State, as the new Head of Service (HoS).

The announcement, made on Monday, December 23, 2024, follows what the governor described as a rigorous merit-based selection process. Ojeikere will assume the position effective Tuesday, December 31, 2024, replacing Dr. Queen Obioma.

Governor Otti emphasized that the decision was driven by the state government’s commitment to selecting the most qualified candidates for critical roles, irrespective of their state of origin.

Ojeikere’s appointment has been hailed as a step toward fostering inclusivity and efficiency in Abia State’s civil service.