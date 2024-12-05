Chinese National, 5 Others Arrested over Illegal Mining in Anambra, Their Tipper Seized

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 47-year-old Chinese National, simply identified as Babajeje, has been arrested alongside five other persons over suspected illegal mining in Anambra State.

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, SC Okadigbo Edwin disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday in Awka, in which he also revealed that the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC operatives, in collaboration with the Federal Mines Officer, Anambra State, Henry Bolarinwa.

SC Edwin gave the names of the other five suspects as Udoka Nwankwo (male, aged 25), Amaka Samuel (female, aged 18), Onyi Ijeoma (female, aged 45), Chimezie Aniefuna (male, aged 25), and Chinaza Omrba (female, aged 18).

He noted that the suspect who were arrested following a tip-off on their operations at an illegal mining site at Odele Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area, were paraded on Thursday at the State’s NSCDC Command Headquarters in Awka by the State’s Commandant of the NSCDC, Commandant Maku Olatunde.

SC Edwin, in the statement, further quoted the State Commandant as saying: “In our resolute and determination to discharge our statutory mandate in sanitizing the mining sector in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, we cracked down on these illegal miners siphoning the nation’s resources, causing revenue losses to the Federal Government.

“These suspected illegal miners were apprehended on Thursday 5th of December, 2024 at about 11:40 hours for not obtaining licence that permits them to operate, mining without paying surface rents and haulage fees to the State Government, and royalties to the coffers of the Federal Government, contrary to section 33 of Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act 2027.”

Continuing, the NSCDC Spokesman quoted Commandant Maku as saying that the suspects are presently undergoing investigation, and upon its conclusion, will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to face possible prosecution.

SC Edwin also noted that, while speaking during the parading of the suspects, the Federal Mines Officer of the State, Bolarinwa highlighted the importance of synergy between the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, and emphasized that obtaining a valid license from the Ministry and seeking proper guidance are crucial for anyone interested in mining.

According to SC Edwin, “Bolarinwa warned the public to request evidence of licenses from mining site owners and proof of royalty payments to the government. He stressed that this warning is necessary to prevent revenue losses and environmental hazards associated with illegal mining activities.”