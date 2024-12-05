Ndị Igbo in Abuja Celebrate End of the Year, Re-Echo Calls for Unity, Peace, Security in Igbo Land

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Igbo indigenes residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under the aegis of the Igbo Community Association (ICA), have reiterated the need for unity and improved security in the South-East region.

This was the central message at the association’s 2024 end-of-year celebration, which held recently at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The fun-filled event, marked with cultural displays, camaraderie, and a renewed call for purposeful leadership, provided an opportunity for the newly elected President-General of ICA, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, to outline his vision for the Igbo community in Abuja and beyond.

Engr. Ellis-Ezenekwe, who made history as the first democratically elected President-General of the association since 1998, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in advancing the collective interests of Ndị Igbo.

In his address, the ICA President-General urged Igbo indigenes in Abuja to rally around his administration, assuring them of an inclusive leadership that would not only prioritize their welfare but also uphold their values and promote their cultural heritage as a people. He also pledged to foster a harmonious relationship with government authorities and the indigenous communities of the FCT while ensuring that the Igbo agenda remained at the forefront of his leadership.

“Over the last 26years, ICA had set 75 ICA Units across the FCT, with active membership of over 3,000 for each unit. The units stretch from Abaji, to Kwali, to GWARINPA to Lokogoma to Orozo, to Asokoro, Maitama and other communities. We are in a position to help the current administration and in return, be helped by this administration,” Engr. Ezenekwe said.

Continuing, he said, “We are not here to fight with anybody. We will work with the Nyesom Wike Administration as the FCT Minister; we will work with the natives of the FCT. What we want is not conflict, but development and progress for all —progress for my people and for all.”

The President-General also used the occasion to address the pressing issue of insecurity in the South-East, a concern that has plagued the region for some period of time now. He described the situation as dire and called on federal security agencies to reassess their strategies, emphasizing the need for a more effective, empathetic, and proactive approach to resolving the challenges.

“Too many lives and dreams have been cut short in the southeast due to the ongoing unrest. This is unacceptable. There must be a better way to achieve lasting peace and sustainable security in the South-East,” he said, noting that a peaceful South-East is critical for the prosperity of the entire nation.

Ahead of the 2024 Christmas and new year celebrations, the ICA PG also appealed for heightened security measures during the yuletide season, a period, he noted, many southeasterners would be returning home to celebrate with their families.

“Our prayer is for this period of homecoming to be peaceful. Let it be a season of joy, not one overshadowed by fear or sorrow,” he added.

The event, which attracted dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the Igbo community in their numbers, featured spectacular displays, and culinary delights that showcased the rich Igbo heritage. It also served as a platform to reflect on the progress of the Association over the years and to unveil plans for future community development initiatives.