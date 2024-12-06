Anambra To Spend N 13 Billion On 22 Smart Schools As APS Sensitization Of 179 PGs And 340 Market Leaders

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state government is to spend the sum of N 13 Billion on the establishment of twenty two Smart Schools aimed at making the youths in the area professionals for export.

This is coming as the Anambra Patriots For Soludo APS has commenced sensitization programs for the 179 Communities through their President Generals in the area.

Also the APS is also carrying out sensitization programs for the leadership of the 340 market leaders in the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Disclosing this during a visit by the Anambra Patriots For Soludo the Special Adviser to Soludo on political matters Dr Alex Obiogbolu noted that the aim for the establishment of twenty two Smart Schools is to empower the youths of the state to be self employed and br able to export their businesses outside the state globally.

“Yesterday the Anambra State Executive Council approved the establishment of twenty two Smart Schools on ICT innovations*

“It is not just having internet but also having a complete ICT system in terms of electronic boards of infrastructure the lab tops and innovative labs ”

“The cost of the program is not just appropriating N13 Billion for the project but to put in place what could be described as Model Schools ”

“This is part of the move to drive a digital tribe through a new generation of youths and this is a deliberate policy of of making Anambra state the Silicon valley of Nigeria and that means that the youths can be at the productive labs of their homes in Anambra and be exporting his or her talents abroad and be earning dollars ” he said.

Speaking earlier the Chairman of Anambra Patriots For Soludo Chief Ejiamatu Damian Enekwechi noted that the support group for Soludo’s second term in office is a departure from the usual groups as the body is self funding and do not need financial assistance from the state government.

“We have commenced sensitization of the 170 Communities and over 340 major markets in the state through their President Generals on the achievements of Gov Charles Soludo and we are not demanding any kind of financial assistance from him or the state government ” he said.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Markets Chief Evarist Uba who also received the body at his office described the move by the body as one that would have multiplayer effects on the electorates in the state adding that the body has his full support and that of the markets the state towards evangelization of the achievements of the governor.