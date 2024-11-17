‘Highness’: Keke Driver Stabs Brother’s Wife in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A suspected drunk man has allegedly attacked and stabbed his elder brother’s wife with dagger in Anambra State.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Nnamdi Nnebe, a Keke driver, allegedly committed the act in his hometown, Umuokpu in Awka, the capital city of the State.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the incident occurred after a brief misunderstanding between the suspect and the survivor, Mrs. Njideka Nnebe, who is currently in the hospital struggling for her life.

This was corroborated by a video that has gone viral on social media, showing the survivor lying in the hospital bed, with bandage all over her right hand.

Recounting her ordeal in the video, Mrs. Nnebe said the suspect mistook her son to be one of the children children who played inside his tricycle where he parked it, which made him to descend on the child when he was sent on an errand.

This, she said, made her to rush to the scene for intervention and to rescue the child, and which resulted in disagreement between them and the suspect.

She further recounted that, after situation was calmed through the intervention of their neighbours; while she was at the front of her apartment, having a discussion with someone, Nnamdi rushed out from nowhere (with a dagger in his hand), and immediately aimed to pierce her neck from the side, only for her to turn in shock with her hands raised in defense, and the dagger miraculously landed on her hand, instead of her neck where the suspect aimed. She also explained that the dagger pierced one side of her hand and surfaced on the other side.

She also revealed that the suspect has been arrested and is currently in the police custody.

Reacting to the incident when she visited the victim in the hospital where she is receiving treatment, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, condemned the act as illegal and an attempted murder

While expressing displeasure with the extent of illegalities in the society today, Madam Commissioner, who thanked God for preserving the life of the victim, also assured that her Ministry would pursue the matter to a legal end, to serve as deterrent to others.