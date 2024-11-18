“He Refused To Give Us Date For Burial After Sending Him Money, Insisted To Get Alert” – Ibekwe Recounts Ordeal With Imo Anglican Priest

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew,

Ibekwe Darlington Chidera, a popular Eastern Nigeria Social Media influencer and content creator has shared an ugly experience he had with an Anglican Priest during his mother’s burial preparation.

The famous influencer revealed that the experience he had With the clergy at St Paul’s Anglican Church In Nkwere Council Area Imo State can never be forgotten in a hurry.

In a five paragraph statement released through his Facebook page after his mother’s funeral who died In her 60s Ibekwe said;

“When we went to our home church, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Nkwerre to notify the Archdeacon of my mums death & get a date for burial, what transpired won’t leave my head anytime soon.

“The Archdeacon didn’t feel nothing for the dead, he was just interested in money money money, the bills he piled up ran into hundreds of thousands, without arguing, we made payment into a first bank account he provided, we got debited and he saw.

“The Archdeacon, Venerable Maxwell Mgbemene A.K.A SHARP SHARP refused to give us a date to bury my mum after sending him money, he insisted he must get a text alert, he didn’t want to check his bank app or anything, he held us down there till an alert hit his phone then he opened up the register to check availability of our date.

“Characters like Maxwell Mgbemene do serious damage to the body of Christ, after such display, they informed us of a church project they would need us to also donate money to, anyway, unless they use premium jazz, shishi they won’t see and they didn’t even see.

“Whatever you do in this life, DON’T DIE!

“Ya diwa!

– DCI”