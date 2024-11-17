ROAD: Pains and Gains in Nnewi, as Govt Furthers Demolition

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Many people have been rendered homeless, with several others rendered shopless in Nnewi, the industrial hub of Anambra State, as the state government proceeds with the demolition exercise it recently embarked on, to pave way for a major project in the area.

Recall that the state government had earlier marked some structures for demolition in the city and its environs, following the award of the contract for the dualization of the Nwagu Agulu-Nnobi-Nnewi-Ozubulu-Okija Road by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in Anambra State.

The government, thereafter made public announcement, calling on the owners or occupants of the marked buildings and affected structures, including residential homes and commercial spots to vacate ahead of the proposed demolition for the road expansion.

Government, however, on Tuesday, November 12, kicked off massive demolition of the said structures.

This, it was gathered, has rendered many people homeless and kept many out of business, especially those of them caught up by the urgency of time, lack of money to secure an alternative place, and defiance on the part of the owners and occupants of the affected buildings.

This was corroborated by a video from scene of the demolition currently trending on social media, showing parts and debris some of of the demolished structures.

Meanwhile, some persons appear to be benefiting and reaping huge from the situation, especially the metal scrap dealers, some of whom were seen feasting on the scraps from the demolished structures.