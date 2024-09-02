Suspected insurgents burn houses, shops, kill many in Yobe – Police

Gunmen suspected to be Boko haram insurgents looted and set ablaze shops and houses in Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Ypbe.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Yobe police Command Spokesman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

”We are yet to ascertain the number of lives lost in the incident, which occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday in the remote village.

”The incident was reported to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Station by Babagana Goni and Bako Ibrahim both residents of Mafa.

” Suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPG’s attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles and set ablaze many shops and houses.

“ The terrorists also killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of the casualties,” the spokesman said.

He said that the gunmen also dropped some fliers with Arabic inscription.

NAN reports on Friday, terrorists also attacked a private school in neighbouring Geidam, killing three students and injuring one.