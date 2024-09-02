Paris Paralympics: Nigeria wins first medal

Team Nigeria has won her first medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The medal was won as Mariam Bolaji defeated Kozyna Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9 in the bronze medal match of the Para badminton Women’s singles SL3 event.

With this feat, Bolaji became the first African to win a medal in para badminton.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria is parading 24 athletes who are competing in four sports at the Games – Para athletics, Para badminton, Para powerlifting and para table tennis.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which started on Aug. 28 will end on Sept. 8.