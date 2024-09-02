8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 2, 2024
Paris Paralympics: Nigeria wins first medal

Sports
Paris Paralympics: Nigeria wins first medal
Paris Paralympics: Nigeria wins first medal

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Team Nigeria has won her first medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The medal was won as Mariam Bolaji defeated Kozyna Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9 in the bronze medal match of the Para badminton Women’s singles SL3 event.

With this feat, Bolaji became the first African to win a medal in para badminton.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria is parading 24 athletes who are competing in four sports at the Games – Para athletics, Para badminton, Para powerlifting and para table tennis.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which started on Aug. 28 will end on Sept. 8.

