Sahara Reporters: Losing The War Of Facts – By Segun Dipe

What does the online publication named Sahara Reporters really want? What is their mission? Or, tearing the veil, what is the publisher, Omoyele Sowore, really getting at? Is Sowore genuinely a journalist or a libeller? These questions beg for answers, yet the answers don’t seem to be far fetched.

Sahara Reporters goofs and gaffes at will, yet it parades itself as an online community of international reporters and social advocates dedicated to bringing you commentaries, features, news reports from a Nigerian-African perspective. It locates itself in the United States and prides itself as “A unique organisation, founded in the spirit of Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, comprising of people with an overriding commitment to seeking the truth and publishing it without fear favour…” One begins to wonder if this is the true mantra of an online publication notorious for spewing more fiction than fact, not on its domiciled country though, but hauling stones at home from outside, in a catch-me-if-you-can manner.

The Article 19 Sahara Reporters refers to states inter alia that everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, which includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. And for such right, there is also the duty to be factual, not fictional.

Sahara Reporters’ claim to investigative journalism rests more on hearsay and jaundiced facts. Its version of criticism of government corruption is grudgery. While the publication would lay claims to having made significant contributions to Nigerian journalism, the ” SR journalists” have more than anything else, practised yellow journalism, thus facing much criticism for errors, inaccuracies, and controversies.

Some of the goofs or criticisms levied against Sahara Reporters over time include inaccurate reporting, which has led to series of public apologies and legal disputes, including libel suits and copyright infringement claims. Bias and partisanship, with critics arguing that Sahara Reporters has a political agenda and targets specific individuals or groups unfairly. Sensationalism: The outlet has been accused of prioritizing sensational headlines over fact-based reporting. Lack of transparency, with its non-disclosure of sources or methods, leading to questions about their reporting practice. Staff controversies, resulting in public disagreements and departures of key staff members, raising questions about the outlet’s internal governance. The publication’s funding and independence had also been queried. Questions were raised about its funding sources and the potential influence this had on its reporting.

Sowore left Nigeria for the United States in 1999 in a controversial way. At the time, he was a student leader and activist at the University of Lagos, where he was involved in anti-government protests and advocacy for human rights and democratic reforms. Due to his activism Sowore allegedly faced persecution and harassment from the Nigerian government, led by General Sani Abacha. He was arrested and detained several times, and, truly or falsely, he claimed to have been injected with lead poison and could only be treated abroad. So his trip to US had to be funded by well-meaning Nigerians.

In 2018, Sowore returned to Nigeria, floated his own political party, with the intention to run for president in the 2019 elections, but his campaign was drudgery, marked by controversies and challenges. He was arrested and detained on charges of treasonable felony. This perhaps further heat up his grudge against government and the people of Nigeria. He felt his people had not been fair to him not to have voted for him. He could not gather majority votes in any community and never can. He thus resorted to the _kaka-k’eku-ma-je-sese_ approach, turning himself to a bull in the china shop. He has since been battling his real and perceived enemies. In his mind the only way to get noticed and become accepted was to trouble every emerging government. Every Nigerian government must be pulled down until Sowore emerges. After all, it’s a game of thrones and nothing more!

Here are some specific instances of Sahara Reporters’ “goofs” or controversies to date:

1. False report on Buhari’s health (2017): Sahara Reporters claimed President Buhari was dead, which was later debunked.

2. Incorrect story on NNPC GMD (2019): They reported the wrong person as the new NNPC GMD, causing confusion.

3. Libel suit from Rivers State Government (2018): Sahara Reporters was sued for N1 billion over a report on alleged corruption.

4. Copyright infringement lawsuit (2020): Sahara Reporters was sued by a journalist for using his work without permission.

5. Retraction and apology to Femi Adesina (2020): Sahara Reporters retracted a story and apologized for false information about President Buhari’s spokesperson.

6. Controversy over source protection (2019): Sahara Reporters faced criticism for revealing a source’s identity, potentially putting the individual at risk.

7. Criticism for sensationalism (2018): Sahara Reporters was accused of prioritizing clicks over fact-based reporting.

8. Staff departure and public feud (2020): A former staff member publicly criticized the outlet’s editorial approach and funding sources.

9. Inaccurate report on EFCC Chairman (2019): Sahara Reporters reported the wrong person as the new EFCC Chairman.

10. Legal battle with Nigerian Army (2019): Sahara Reporters was sued for N1 billion over a report on alleged military corruption.

11. There is a pending libel case against Sahara Reporters in court instituted by Dr. Fayemi.

The list is endless.

And what of Sowore’s beef with Ekiti? When did he start and why so? Findings revealed that the beef started with the ex-governor of the state, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for reasons only Sowore can explain.

The Sowore-Fayemi feud had a complex and contentious history in activism. Both had differing views on how to approach activism. Sowore had publicly accused Fayemi of betraying their activist ideals and collaborating with the government, a claim Fayemi has denied.

Thus, under Sowore’s leadership, Sahara Reporters kept lashing at Fayemi, publishing several critical articles laced with falsehood about Fayemi’s governance and policies, particularly during his tenure as Ekiti State Governor. Fayemi on the other hand questioned Sowore’s commitment to activism, hinting the latter was parading tainted values. According to the ex-Ekiti Governor, Sahara Reporters published by Sowore was biased, publishing inaccurate reporting. As earlier mentioned, Dr Fayemi has instituted a libel case against Sowore, which pends in court as I write. Little wonder Sowore had to transfer the aggression to Fayemi’s successor. It’s however doubtful if Sowore is mindful of the developmental progress the state is currently making under the present governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO. Does Sahara Reporters care a hoot about development journalism? Theirs is to publish and damn.

As per the recent publication on the award of contracts in Ekiti, Sahara Reporters admitted that they goofed big time, but whether the publication was remorseful about it has yet to be seen. As usual, even when they published a rejoinder to that effect, they still grandstanded about it.

In any case, Sahara Reporters’ claim to investigative journalism keeps going south, and the publication has to be gorged for a serious libel at some point. Here are some key points about the Nigerian law on libelous publications:

Section 373 of the Criminal Code Act defines libel as a false and malicious publication that damages a person’s reputation thus a criminal offense punishable with imprisonment for up to two years or a fine as provided in Section 375, Criminal Code Act.

As civil action, victims can also sue for damages under Tort of Defamation. The law presumes malice if the publication is false and damages reputation in Section 374, Criminal Code Act.

Some of the defenses Sahara Reporters might have been coming up with include: (i) that the publication is true, (ii) that it is a fair comment or (iii) that the publication enjoys some privilege to write. Only time will tell for how long these defenses will continue to avail erring Sahara Reporters.

-Segun Dipe writes from Ado Ekiti