Sunday, September 1, 2024
The Fulani Identity: Tradition, Misconception, and the Truth – By Abdulkadir Hassan

The Fulani are traditionally a nomadic, pastoralist trading people, herding cattle, sheep, and goats across the dry hinterlands of their domain. They are the largest nomadic ethnic group in the world, inhabiting several territories over an area larger than the continental United States.

The Fulani follow a code of behavior known as *PULAAKU,* which encompasses qualities such as patience, self-control, discipline, prudence, modesty, respect for others (including foes), wisdom, foresight, personal responsibility, hospitality, courage, and hard work.

It wouldn’t be fair to judge an entire faith, religion, or tribe by the actions of a few aberrant individuals. It is more just to evaluate them based on the scriptures and teachings of the faith or by the traditions and conventions of the tribe. History has shown that some of the greatest massacres committed on this planet were by individuals like *Adolf Hitler,* a European Jewish Christian. However, his actions were never equated with his religion or tribe. Similarly, *Benito Mussolini* and *Menachem Begin*, who were responsible for numerous atrocities, were not judged by their faith or tribe. Yet, when a single Fulani or Muslim individual commits an act of terrorism, the entire religion (Islam) or tribe (Fulani) is unjustly blamed.

Moreover, the most infuriating aspect of this situation is that many of these individuals are brainwashed and used by heartless people who are not Fulani. For example, videos circulating on the internet vividly demonstrate how this is true. In one instance, an arrested Fulani man explains how much he was paid by the masterminds after abducting someone. The amount given to the Fulani men is not even a quarter of the ransom collected, yet they are still blamed. It’s important to note that some of them are forced into this due to intimidation and life threats by the gangsters. These masterminds exploit the Fulani and Bedouins because they know the bush well. For God’s sake, as educated, wise, and prudent individuals, how can anyone believe that the people they consider inept could successfully carry out such complex operations without being caught? They can’t even perfectly operate phones. This is unfair. Such acts require logic, strategies, and prudence. But due to biased perspectives, Nigerians are generalizing the entire tribe instead of targeting the deceived and manipulated individuals among them.

Candidly, the truth must be acknowledged. When our southern brothers say “Hausa-Fulani,” they’re not referring to the tribe but to a Muslim or Northerner, whom they consider terrorists, bandits, and so on. Meanwhile, in some parts of the southern region of this country, there are places where humans are slaughtered like animals. Generalizing the Fulani as bandits and terrorists is truly unfair and unjust.

All the calamities this country, especially the North, has been facing—such as insecurity, insurgency, banditry, terrorism, and critical hardship—are not due to the Fulani people but are the result of politics, business, and the selfishness of our unpatriotic and tyrannical politicians.

I urge the youth to be patriotic, equip themselves with adequate and pure knowledge, and engage in politics. The rich also have a crucial role to play by sponsoring these energetic youths in politics for the betterment of our country and for the coming generations to flourish.

May Nigeria prosper and thrive. 🇳🇬🤲♥️

©️Nrs. Herssern AQ.🧑🏻‍⚕️✍🏻

