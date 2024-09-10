Alleged Nnewi Security breach:Disarm AVG Operatives Loyal to Late Senator Uba To Checkmate Security Breach, Group Tells Anàmbra State Govt

The Anambra State Government has been called upon to urgently disarm the Anambra Vigilant Group (AVG) operatives loyal to late Senator Ifeanyi Uba so as to checkmate unnecessary security breach in the State.

The Anambra Security Network.(ASN) in statement in Awka, the State capital said that the disarming of the vigilant operatives has become imperative to checkmate criminals hence some of them may use the arms with them for criminal activities in the State.

The group said that allowing them to still bear arms would create opportunities to abuse of fire arms in the State, which ultimately would compromise the security of the State.

In the statement signed by the ASN President, Col. Jude Obi (Rtd), ASN warned that allowing the operatives with arms when they are not paid statutory monthly salary amount to sowing seeds of gross insecurity in the State because when they are starved of money they could be tempted to use what they have to provide for their upkeep.

“And that implies compromising the security of the State. To avoid that, take away the arms and ammunition from them” said ASN.

Alternatively,said the group the State Government can incorporate and absorb them into the the mainstream of the State AVG as that will allow for effective monitoring of their activities” the Security group said.