Peter Obi / Wife Were Never Arrested By DSS Says Aide

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Reports from certain quarters that former governor of Anambra state and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi and his wife Margret were arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Service DSS has been described as total falsehood.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr. Obienyem categorically dismissed the reports as entirely false and baseless. He clarified that the rumour first surfaced on Saturday, but was promptly refuted. Despite this, the false narrative appears to have continued spreading.

Mr. Obienyem further disclosed that Mr. Obi was not even in Anambra State at the time of the alleged incident. “As of Saturday, Mr. Obi was in Rwanda attending to important engagements,” he said. “He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is actively involved in party and national matters.”

The statement also refuted the claim that Mr. Obi’s wife was arrested, describing it as a fabrication aimed at misleading the public and causing unnecessary panic among his supporters.

“There was no DSS operation at his residence, and no arrest was made,” Mr. Obienyem emphasised.

He urged the public to disregard the falsehood and remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation, assuring that any official communication regarding Mr. Obi will be released through proper channels.

As the situation develops, Mr. Obi continues to focus on his commitment to the nation, while his team remains steadfast in providing accurate updates on his activities.