8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Peter Obi / Wife Were Never Arrested By DSS Says Aide

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Reports from certain quarters that former governor of Anambra state and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi and his wife Margret were arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Service DSS has been described as total falsehood.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr. Obienyem categorically dismissed the reports as entirely false and baseless. He clarified that the rumour first surfaced on Saturday, but was promptly refuted. Despite this, the false narrative appears to have continued spreading.

Mr. Obienyem further disclosed that Mr. Obi was not even in Anambra State at the time of the alleged incident. “As of Saturday, Mr. Obi was in Rwanda attending to important engagements,” he said. “He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is actively involved in party and national matters.”

READ ALSO  Opposition Lawmakers Fume, Indict Pro-Wike Group, As Another Heavy Attack Rocks APP Secretariat After a Bomb Blast

The statement also refuted the claim that Mr. Obi’s wife was arrested, describing it as a fabrication aimed at misleading the public and causing unnecessary panic among his supporters.

“There was no DSS operation at his residence, and no arrest was made,” Mr. Obienyem emphasised.

He urged the public to disregard the falsehood and remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation, assuring that any official communication regarding Mr. Obi will be released through proper channels.

As the situation develops, Mr. Obi continues to focus on his commitment to the nation, while his team remains steadfast in providing accurate updates on his activities.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Youths Attacked inside Bush, Many Feared Dead Over Suspected Land Dispute in Anambra Community (video)
Next article
Alleged Nnewi Security breach:Disarm AVG Operatives Loyal to Late Senator Uba To Checkmate Security Breach, Group Tells Anàmbra State Govt

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  APGA Accuses Chekwas Okorie Of Judicial Blackmail

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.