Cherubim and Seraphim warns Members To Stop Performing Rituals For Internet Fraudsters

The Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church Worldwide has urged its prophets to stop performing rituals for youths involved in internet fraud, commonly known as “Yahoo Yahoo.” This call was made during a pre-centenary revival in Osogbo on Monday.

Senior Apostle Samuel Onigbinde, Chairman of C&S Unification in Osun State, emphasized that the church is committed to eliminating unorthodox practices within its fold. “One of the key goals of the Unification is to combat strange practices among our members. C&S is not a refuge for ‘Yahoo boys,’ and prophets using our white garment to perform such rituals must stop,” he stated.

Onigbinde further noted that such fraudulent rituals contradict the true teachings of the church’s founder, Moses Orimolade, whose mission was centered on healing through prayer, fasting, and divine intervention, not through spirit conjuring. He added that a committee has been formed to ensure all members adhere strictly to the doctrines of Prophet Orimolade.

Pastor Olusegun Elijah, the convener of the pre-centenary revival, also spoke on the proliferation of churches in Nigeria, attributing it to widespread unemployment. He warned, “Many individuals, driven by joblessness, are opening churches for personal gain rather than spiritual leadership, contributing to rising crime rates.”

Elijah continued, “The surge in crime despite the growing number of religious centres reflects the failure of religious leaders to focus on salvation. Additionally, many clergy members are now aligning with the political class, making it difficult to hold politicians accountable.”

He called on religious leaders to “disengage from political fraternisation” and to maintain their role as moral watchdogs.