VP Shettima commissions Fashion and ICT Hub, Benue Printing House

…Fashion Hub A Catalyst for state Growth, Devt- Alia

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has commissioned a Fashion and ICT Hub as well as the Benue Printing House in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

This is just as the Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has stated that the newly commissioned Fashion and ICT hub in the state will serve as catalyst for growth and development, describing the project as an embodiment of the Tinubu led administration’s collective vision for a prosperous, creative, and empowered Benue State.

The governor stated this during the commissioning of the Fashion and ICT hub as well as the remodeled Benue Printing House on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024.

The Governor appreciated the Ahmed Bola Tinubu led federal government for the gift of the fashion hub, saying it will serve as a cornerstone for his administration’s agenda to promote creativity, harness talents, foster innovation, create employment and provide opportunities for the people of the state.

“The project is designed to harness the abundant talents of our youth and transform them into thriving enterprises that will contribute significantly in building our economy.

“Today’s world is dynamic and ever-changing and we in Benue cannot be left behind. This is why we are delighted to have you here today to fulfill a promise you made to the people at the first Expanded National MSME Clinics in January this year. You gave us your word and today, Your Excellency, you have honoured us again in fulfillment of that promise.”

The governor further described the commissioning of the fashion hub as an indication that the government is not only expanding the labour market, but also supporting the skills required, promising that the underutilized resources of the state will be fully diversified in line with the industrialization agenda of the current administration, leveraging on the abundant talents that are available in the state.

He assured that the hub would serve as a catalyst for growth and development, not only in Benue State but across the entire Middle Belt region, reiterating the commitment of his administration to ensure the project fulfills its purpose of empowering the people and contributing to the socio-economic transformation of Benue state.

Commissioning the projects, the Vice President, who was who was represented by the Deputy Chief of staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, commended Governor Alia for his commitment towards the success of the SMEs clinic in the state with the commissioning of the Fashion and ICT Hub.

According to him, the Fashion and ICT hub represented the federal government’s desire for industrialization, describing it as the biggest in the country, with a call on the government to ensure the hub becomes a reference point across the nation.

While appreciating the Alia led government for its collaboration to ensure the success of the Fashion hub and for his determination to deliver good governance to the people of the state, he promised to deploy monogram machines and other support as requested by the governor.

Also speaking, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Ozoka-Anite, commended Governor Alia for his commitment towards the wellbeing of the people of the state, adding that his efforts have added to the President’s industrialization agenda aimed at driving job creation.

Also in his address, the Minister for Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utse, appreciated the federal and state governments for the partnership to establish the fashion hub, promising his ministry’s determination to ensure safe water for all the citizens of Nigeria.

On their part, the Honourable Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Alumo Orpin; Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Job Creation and SMEs , Hon. Tola Adekunle Johnson as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Fidelis Unongo, all appreciated the federal and state government for their collaborative efforts to ensure job creation, saying it is an avenue to keep many youths off the streets, properly engaging them with a means of livelihood.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSME, Mr Tola Adekunle said the FG was ready to support all State Governments to succeed through MSME.

Adekunle further commended Governor Alia for his achievements so far and urged him to do more for the Benue people.