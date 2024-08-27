Moghalu quits APC, hands in resignation to ward chairman

Foundation member and first National Auditor of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Dr George Moghalu, has formally resigned his membership of the party, hinging his decision on personal reason.

Moghalu’s expected dumping of the APC, which has been a matter of intense speculations since this year finally came on Tuesday.

The former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in his resignation letter addressed to the chairman Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State and titled; resignation of membership of the APC, was copied to both the Local Governments Area (LGA) and State Chairmen of the party.

The compact resignation letter dated August 26, he personally signed, read “I bring you good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the APC with effect from today, August 26, 2024.

“Please, kindly accept this as my personal decision. It is my utmost desire and expectations that all of us will continue to maintain cordial relationship that we have built together over the years

“I wish you and all the members of the party the very best. Please, accept as always the assurance of my best regards,” he quipped.