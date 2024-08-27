Sa’adu Zungur University Expands Academic Offerings with New Programs

By Umar Usman Duguri

Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) has recently introduced a range of new programs aimed at providing students with enhanced academic and career opportunities.

Dr. Wasilu Suleiman, Director of Human Resources and Career Development, said the introduction of the new programs was unveiled following approval by the University’s Senate during its 49th Regular Meeting held on 25th July, 2024.

He added that the new programs are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in their chosen careers.

The new programs include Top-Up Degree, HND to BSc Conversion Programs, Diploma Courses, and Professional Certificates in various fields.

It is believed that these programs will enhance the university’s academic offerings and provide students with a competitive edge in the job market.

In the Faculty of Management, the university has introduced BSc Accounting, BSc Business Administration, and BSc Public Administration.

These programs which are to be completed within two academic sessions, are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the management sector.

In the Faculty of Social Sciences, the university has introduced BSc Economics, BSc Political Science, and BSc Sociology. These programs which are also to be completed within two academic sessions, will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of social sciences and prepare them for careers in research, policy-making, and more.

However, the university has also introduced Diploma Courses in Accounting and Finance, Marketing, and Science Laboratory Technology which are to be completed within four semesters. These courses are designed to provide students with practical skills and knowledge in their chosen field.

Furthermore, the SAZU has introduced a range of Professional Certificates, including Basic Certificate Course in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Basic Certificate Course in Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak, Basic Certificate Course in Vector Control, Certificate in Bioinformatics Foundation.

In addition to THAT, institution also introduced Professional Certificate in Demography Population Studies (PCDPS), Professional Certificate in Rural Economy and Sociology (PCRES), Certificate in Biostatistics and Data Management, Certificate in Health Nutrition, and Certificate Program in Molecular Biology.

The introduction of these new programs is expected to provide students with enhanced academic and career opportunities. The programs are designed to be industry-relevant and will provide students with practical skills and knowledge in their chosen field.