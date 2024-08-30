Sa’adu Zungur University VC Advocates for Joint Security Initiative with Police

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University, Professor Fatimag Tahir, has solicited for a partnership with the Bauchi State Police Command to address security challenges that may arise in the university’s Gadau Main Campus and Yuli Campus.

Professor Tahir made the plea during a courtesy visit to the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police at the force headquarters on Wednesday 28th August, 2024.

The Vice Chancellor expressed concern over the safety of students, particularly those residing outside the campuses due to inadequate hostel facilities.

She said, “Our main concern is for our students that are in Yuli Campus as well as in Gadau Campus.”

“In Gadau campus, the hostel accommodation is not adequate, so majority of the students are staying inside Gadau town, while here in Bauchi there is no single hostel,” she added.

She stressed that, “Hundred percent of the students in Yuli Campus are staying outside the campus, either those that are living with their parents or may be relatives in town.”

The Vice Chancellor therefore said as a result of that, the students are exposed to very serious security threats.

According to the VC, “Most at times our students are attacked and they are robbed of their properties, sometimes they were even harmed. We have a lot of cases whereby students were axed, students were mutilated and the likes.”

She therefore highlighted the need for enhanced security measures to protect students from exposure to security threats.

The Vice Chancellor however commended the police outpost in Gadau for their support and cooperation, requesting an organized program to boost security and safety on both campuses.

She suggested a collaborative effort between the police and the university’s internal security to ensure effective protection.

Professor Tahir also demanded a security outpost in Yuli village to enhance security for students and the entire community, as well as intermittent patrols to deter criminal elements.

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner CP Auwal Muhammad Musa while responding, praised the Vice Chancellor’s leadership and responsibility, promising to continue synergizing with the university.

He pledged to increase police presence in Gadau campus and explore the possibility of adding more patrol vehicles for enhanced night patrols.

The Commissioner assured a comprehensive review of the issues raised to provide a lasting solution.

This partnership aims to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for students of Sa’adu Zungur University.