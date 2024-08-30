Your Support, Paramount for Your Husband’s Success in the Field, Anambra Immigration Boss Tasks Officers’ Wives

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a historic and colorful moment of jubilation in Awka, as the Anambra State Chapter of the Immigration Officers Wives Association (IMMOWA) became officially inaugurated in the state.

The Association, made up of the wives of officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has branches in different parts of the state and has been operating in Anambra State for years, albeit without an official inauguration until now.

However, with the arrival of the 20th Commandant of Immigration Service (CIS) in the state, CIS Godwin Ndubuisi Nzeribe, and his wife, Mrs. Nzeribe, the tone was set for the official inauguration of the association, which took place on Thursday, August 29, at the State Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Awka.

Inaugurating the Association, the National Chairperson of IMMOWA, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, represented by the National Secretary, Mrs. Elizabeth Kure, expressed her delight at the successful inauguration, noting that this marks a significant milestone in the history of the Association in Anambra State. She emphasized that the inauguration would strengthen the bond among the wives of Immigration officers and empower them to contribute more meaningfully to their families and the community.

According to her, the Association aims to foster unity, provide a platform for mutual support among members, and create opportunities for the women to develop skills that can improve their financial independence. She lauded the State CIS and his wife, the State Chairperson of IMMOWA, Mrs. Nzeribe, for their dedication and commitment to making the inauguration a reality.

Addressing the officers’ wives, Mrs. Kure urged them to continue offering unwavering support to their husbands, stressing that their role as supportive partners is crucial to the success and well-being of their spouses in the field. She encouraged them to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by IMMOWA to better themselves and their families.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Comptroller of NIS, CIS Godwin Nzeribe, who recalled the journey towards the inauguration of the Anambra State IMMOWA, expressed his fulfillment in seeing the dream materialize. He described the inauguration as a product of passionate appeal for success, selfless determination for progress, and evidence of a promise kept.

While noting that the inauguration was not just a ceremonial event but a call to action for all members to rise to the occasion and support their husbands in their demanding duties; he reiterated the importance of the association in fostering unity and strength among the families of immigration officers.

The Anambra CIS also advised the members of IMMOWA Anambra to remain committed to the association’s objectives, noting that their involvement is vital not only for their personal development but also for the overall success of their husbands in the service. He also expressed optimism on the Association’s potential to make significant impacts in the lives of the members, their husbands and the Service through various initiatives.

In her opening remarks, the State Chairperson of IMMOWA, Mrs. Nzeribe, while commending individual and collective contributions towards the day’s success, explained that IMMOWA has several aims and objectives that form its driving force, including encouraging and supporting members, bolstering the strength and resilience of their husbands, promoting the spirit of cooperation among members, and supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in the collective effort to discourage child labor and trafficking in persons.

She further enumerated numerous benefits of being a member of IMMOWA, adding that with the inauguration now done, members have the opportunity to collaborate with the state government, access assistance from individuals and corporate bodies, and participate in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training, among other benefits.

In their separate remarks and goodwill messages at the event, the Abia State Chairperson of IMMOWA, Mrs. Oluchi Ogbonna; the Anambra State Chairperson of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Joan Nnaghe Itam; the representative of the State Chairperson of Nigerian Correctional Officers Wives Association (NICOWA), Mrs. Nwana Gloria; and the representative of the State Chairperson of the Civil Defence Officers Wives Association (CDOWA), Mrs. Nneka Azuka, congratulated the members of Anambra IMMOWA on their successful inauguration.

They further called on the members to remain prayerful, and always be respectful and supportive of their husbands, emphasizing the importance of acquiring skills and engaging in meaningful activities to support their families financially. The quartet also urged the officers to always take good care of their wives, both financially and otherwise.

Among other highlights, the official inauguration of IMMOWA Anambra by the IMMOWA National Chairperson, followed by the cutting of the inauguration cake, and presentation of memorabilia to some deserving individuals, formed the high point of the well-attended event.

More photos from the event: