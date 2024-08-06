8.4 C
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
President Tinubu Appoints New Heads Of Agencies And Programmes Under The Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management And Social Development

National
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

To facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven qualified Nigerians to head strategic agencies and programmes under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

(1) Dr. Badamasi Lawal — Chief Executive Officer, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Dr. Lawal holds a doctorate degree in education, and he previously served as a commissioner in Katsina State.

(2) Ms. Funmilola Olotu — Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office

Ms. Olotu holds a master’s degree in business administration, and she is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on state lotteries.

(3) Ms. Aishat Alubankudi — Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups

Ms. Alubankudi holds a bachelor’s degree in community development. She has experience as a risk assessor and financial manager.

(4) Princess Aderemi Adebowale — Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding

Princess Adebowale holds a doctorate degree. She is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement and previously served as a local government chairperson.

(5) Mr. Abdullahi Alhassan Imam — Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office

Mr. Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and has served as chief accountant, Northern Dairies Ltd, and as a bank manager.

(6) Mr. Ayuba Gufwan — Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities

Mr. Gufwan holds an LLB and is the executive director of the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos.

(7) Ms. Lami Binta Adamu Bello — Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons

Ms. Binta holds a master’s degree in public administration and has served as the Secretary-General of ALGON, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, as well as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The President expects the new heads of these critical agencies and programmes to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence so as to ensure that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, are the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration’s reconfigured welfare programmes.

 

