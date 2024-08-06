Jude Anyichie Foundation unveils 2024 Cohorts For Leaders Academy for Science Students at Nnobi

By Uzo Ugwunze

An Anambra Philanthropist, High Chief Jude Anyichie (Ebubedike Nnobi) has unveiled a Leadership Training Academy for Secondary School Students who have chosen to take up science courses as career choices.

Speaking at Sir Pius Ufudo Complex Ifite Nnobi, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State the Sponsor, High Chief Jude Anyichie, Chairman of Jude Anyichie Foundation (JAC) said that as a Computer and Satellite Engineer who is well travelled, he discovered that education especially on Science and Technology rule the world.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which we can use to change the world and make it a better place. We believe in that transformative power of education to change lives and create a brighter future for all’.

“Our story is one of passion, purpose and unwavering commitment to empowering the lives, nurturing young talents, and ensuring equal access to education for everyone.

“Our mission is empowering talented minds, transforming lives. We understand that talent knows no boundaries. Across the world countless brilliant young minds lack the resources and opportunity to fully realize their potentials.

“We are here to change the narrative. We identify, nurture and empower young talents from all walks of life. Through scholarships, mentorship programs, and access to quality education, we aim to ensure that no gifted Youth is left behind,” Anyichie said.

High Chief Anyichie whose parents were career school teachers at Nnobi said that because of the humble background he came from there were many privileges he could not enjoy while growing up as a student but is now committed to break down those barriers to quality education which had remained elusive to many due to economic barriers.

“Education is not a privilege; it is a fundamental human right. At JA Foundation, we work tirelessly to provide scholarships and financial support to unprivileged young people, ensuring that they have the same opportunity as their more fortunate peers”.

“We started with science students because science and technology cuts across language, race, continent and cultural barriers. Just like the cell phone or handset and many other inventions we want to encourage science students who will become future inventors, innovators that will later impact their world positively”, he said

Moreover, Rev fr. Cosmas Nzeabalu (Ezeoma Nnobi) a Major in the US Army said that although he did not study science in the University but posited that science traverses every aspect of human life and endeavor. ” Engineers in the army construct and reconstruct arms and weapons, fly military airplanes. Take this singular opportunity to figure your career choices and push,push and push. Nothing can stop you except you”.

In his keynote address, Pioneer, Sir Pius Ufudo Foundation, High Chief Obinna Ufudo who lamented that life is not the way it should be in Nigeria said that he also has a similar foundation targeted at making young students in Nnobi and in extension Anambra State enjoy a little of what their counterparts enjoy overseas.

“There is science in everything and every aspect of life even in the so called arts. The difference is in the documentation and systematic replication even Igba Boy in Igbo land(apprenticeship) is a science.

“Ebubedike is providing you a fantastic opportunity to open your minds. What gives you edge in life is extra curricular activities, booth camps, excursions, debate and quiz participation outside the normal classroom study. Find where your passion is and follow it. Open your minds so that your lives will be transformed for you to come back and transform Nnobi community and Anambra State,” Ufudo advised.

Earlier, the Idemili South LGA Chairman, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi commended High Chief Anyichie for coming home to invest in young people who will become the future leaders of their community saying that the best legacy is investment on children who will outlive you and build their community into a better place.

“It is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s passion to empower young people which made him declare free education from primary 1 to JSS 3 and 1 Youths 2Skills for others outside school age. Also, I adviser the students to put God first and focus on their academic pursuit so as to become great people in the future who will also give back to the society,”said Mrs Obi.

However, the Coordinator of the JAF 2024 Leadership Training, the Award winning Overall Best School Administrator in Nigeria for 2018, Dr. Lady Grace Ezenwa pledged that she and the other Special Science teachers were committed to groom the students so that they will turn out having better results in their WAEC and JAMB from their peers who did not participate in the program..

” The Cohorts For Leaders Academy is a holiday program that will last for 1 month. it is made up of about 30 indigenous Nnobi students that are about to enter SSS 3 who majored in science subjects selected from both private and public secondary schools here in Nnobi community. There will be excursions and others extra curricular activities. The best five students will receive financial support to register for their WASSCE and JAMB after their SSS3 education,” Lady Ezenwa said.

According to the President General Nnobi, Barrister Dominic-Savio Okpala, it has been a flood gate of massive developmental agenda for my community during my tenure as PG. The sponsor of the program unveiled this day came from a family of teachers and I am so proud to associate with them. God will continue to bless Ebubedike Nnobi and his likes for the benefit of our community.

The representative of Igwe Engr. Nich Obi of Nnobi, Ichie Basil Eruchalu (Ichie Ugochinyerenwata), High Chief Onyechi Ifezue (Okpala Nnobi), Chief Emeka Onochie( Ichie Akuakandu), Nnobi Youth Leader, Chiagoziem Akaonu, Chaliepaul Obidike (Ozonwelibe) and a Student beneficiary, Chinyere Papertua Odunukwe in there separate speeches eulogized the sponsor of the program, High Chief Jude Anyichie for his generosity praying God to bless him beyond measure.

The 30 students who were provided with school bags and exercise books were encouraged to avail themselves the rare opportunity provided in this leadership training through JAF to empower their minds and transform their lives in order to become better citizens that will impact their society positively.