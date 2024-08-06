Atiku warns service chiefs against shooting protesters [The Sun]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Abubakar has cautioned the service chiefs and military commanders against authorising the use of live ammunition on #EndBadGovernance protesters.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said they would be held liable for the shooting of protesters by soldiers.

Atiku made this known in a statement on his X account on Tuesday evening.

This statement reads: “I wish to convey a stern caution to the distinguished service chiefs and military commanders of Nigeria’s armed forces that those who authorise the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters will be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity, even in the years following their retirement from service.

“The constitutional right to engage in protest is firmly established within our supreme law and reinforced by the judiciary.

“It is the solemn duty of the government and security agencies to ensure a safe and protected environment for individuals exercising their right to peaceful protest.”