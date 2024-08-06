Philanthropist Ezeonu, Wife Continue to Do Wonders in Nnobi, As Soludo Commissions Latest Batch of Infrastructures

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, over the weekend commissioned a kilometer-long road built by Anambra-born billionaire, High Chief Emeka Hamilton Ezeonu (Ikemba Nnobi), in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area.

Chief Ezeonu, renowned for his philanthropy, also recently renovated the General Hospital Nnobi, constructed doctors’ quarters within the hospital premises and built security towers at the Nnobi Police Station. His contributions to the security architecture of Nnobi have been adjudged substantial by many, even as he also provided modern roofing for the Ifite Ogbeadiji Village Hall.

Speaking while commissioning the road, Governor Soludo praised Chief Ezeonu for his unwavering commitment to the development of Nnobi and Anambra State at large. He highlighted the billionaire, while also commending his efforts in transforming the community through various infrastructural projects, describing him as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others.

The Governor, while noting that government alone cannot develop everywhere at the same time, urged other well-meaning individuals to emulate the Ezeonu’s philanthropic spirit and contribute to the growth and progress of their communities.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Ezeonu explained that his motivation to embark on these projects stemmed from his desire to give back to his community and improve the quality of life for its residents. He further expressed his gratitude to the Soludo-led administration in Anambra for her visible impacts and efforts in propelling the developmental wheel of the State, while also assuring of continued efforts and support to help move the state forward.

In addition to his infrastructural projects, Ikemba Nnobi has made significant strides in the area of empowerment, as he recently provided over 500 helmets and reflective jackets to cyclists in Nnobi, ensuring their safety and that of their passengers, and reducing road accidents in the community.

Also, on her own part, the wife of the benefactor has been actively involved in supporting the general development of the Nnobi community and beyond, and just recently donated a cassava processing machine to the women of Nnobi, along with industrial grinding machines; as well as organized numerous free health outreach programs in the community.

In their separate interviews with this reporter, some of the community members lauded Chief Ezeonu’s philanthropic endeavours, noting that his contributions and those of his wife have brought about significant positive changes in Nnobi, hailing him for being a true son of the soil.

Aside the community members, the event was also witnessed by many dignitaries and top government functionaries who joined voice to cheer up benefactors, Ezeonu and his wife for yet another batch of philanthropic gestures and selfless services to humanity.