Gov Nwifuru To Empower 1300 Youths With #1million Each

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Governor of Ebonyi state Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has pledged to empower 1,300 Youths with 1 million Naira each to grow their businesses.

One Hundred youths will be selected from each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the State.

The State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru made the disclosure while speaking at the Empowerment and Account of stewardship by Hon. Nwachukwu Eze, Representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency at Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA, Ebonyi state.

The Governor stated that the gesture is to appreciate the Youths for not taking part in the ongoing nationwide protest in the country.

He said, “Our youths have shown they are highly responsible and exceptional by accepting my appeal not to join the protest in the interest of the State. I am indebted to them and I promise you I will continue to assist you to harness your potential”, the Governor assured.

Addressing the people, the Governor said that 24km umuoguduosha- NIGERCEM Road has been awarded, adding that the road was awarded to two contractors to ensure speedy completion within 18 months..

He commended the Lawmaker for attracting Federal projects to his constituents inline with his electoral promises to his people.

While giving account of his stewardship, Hon. Nwachukwu said he attracted a billion Naira 3km asphalt road; installed solar- powered street lights; Class room blocks and resolved the age- long Ngbo Agila Crisis,

“I made promises and pledges to my constituents. In fulfilment of these promises, paramount among them was my promise to resolve the age – long Ngbo and Agila Crisis which took many lives and properties”.

The Governor had on arrival commissioned Pentecostal Foundation Hospital built by Sen. Anthony Agbo and 3km road attracted by Hon. Eze Nwachukwu.