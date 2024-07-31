Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP) Urges Peaceful Protest During #EndBadGovernance Demonstrations

As the planned nationwide protest tagged #EndBadGovernance begins August

1, 2024, the Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP), a leading advocacy group

for younger leaders in Nigeria, has urged citizens to conduct themselves

peacefully and avoid any form of violence or arson attacks.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s President/Executive

Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, and its National Publicity Secretary,

Comrade Mikail Audu, the NTYTP reminded protesters that the primary

objective of the exercise is to express displeasure over certain

government policies and demand positive change.

The group appealed to all protesters to ensure that no government or

private properties are touched, no matter the level of provocation. “We

must demonstrate maturity and responsibility, even in the face of

adversity,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the NTYTP called on all security agencies to provide

adequate protection for the protesters and deal decisively with hired

thugs wanting to disrupt the protest. “It is the responsibility of the

security agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens

to express their grievances,” the statement added.

The group said it believes that the #EndBadGovernance protest is a

legitimate and necessary exercise in a democratic society like Nigeria.

“We must, however, conduct ourselves in a manner that earns us respect

and admiration from the international community,” the statement

concluded.

The group reinstated that the #EndBadGovernance or hunger protest, which

is scheduled to take place across the country, is merely an avenue for

aggrieved citizens to express their displeasure over various government

policies and demand positive change, not war.

The NTYTP warned thugs not to disrupt the anti-government protest,

saying that “pro-government citizens also have the constitutional rights

to hold rallies in favour of the current administration and none should

interfere with the peaceful activities of each other to ensure that

there is no breakdown of law and order.”