EFCC Arraigns Two for Land Fraud in Gombe

EFCC Arraigns Two for Land Fraud in Gombe
EFCC Arraigns Two for Land Fraud in Gombe

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The Gombe Zonal Directorate  of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC,  has  arraigned the duo of  Aminu Shehu and Martha Dauda Hassan before Justice A. Muazu of the Bauchi State High court sitting in Bauchi.

The duo were  arraigned  on Monday, July 29, 2024 on  three- count charges of criminal  conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence  to the tune of  N950,00 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

EFCC Arraigns Two for Land Fraud in Gombe
EFCC Arraigns Two for Land Fraud in Gombe

Count one of the charges reads : That you  Aminu Shehu and Martha Dauda Hassan sometimes in October 2022 at Bauchi, Bauchi State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court  did agree amongst yourselves to dishonestly induce one Danlami Inuwa to deliver into your possession the sum of N950,000 as payment for a land space located at urban market Bauchi Kasuwan Waya and into account of Martha Dauda  Hassan domiciled in Union Bank with account number 00526243624 and thereby Commits an offence contrary to Section 96 and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

Another count reads : That you Aminu Shehu and Martha Dauda Hassan sometimes in October 2022 at Bauchi, Bauchi State within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court by false pretence obtained one Danlami Inuwa to deliver into your possession the sum of Nine Hundred and Fifty  Thousand Naira (N950,000) as payment for a land space located at Urban Market Bauchi, Bauchi State, Kasuwan waya and into the account of Martha Dauda Hassan domiciled in Union Bank with the account number 00526243624 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud  Related Offences .

Upon arraignment,  the defendants pleaded ” not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them,  prompting  prosecution counsel , Victoria Adumein to ask the court for a trial date.  However,  counsel to the defendant, A.M. Jabah moved a formal motion for bail of his client and prayed the court to grant his request.

Justice Muazu,  having listened to both counsels,  granted each of  the defendants bail in the sum of N300,00 ( Three Hundred Thousand Naira) and two sureties in like sum who must own a  landed property in Bauchi State .

The judge thereafter adjourned the case to 14, 15 and 16 October, 2024  for trial.

