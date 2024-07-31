Climate Change: Benue Residents urged to Plant 10 trees to replace  fallen tre as ER2CC targets 20,000 trees

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Enabling Resilience to Climate Change Related Risks through Local Civil Society Organizations’ strengthening (ER2CC), a Non Governmental Organization, NGO, has commenced tree planting project in Gwer West Local Government Area Benue state to cushion the effect of climate change in the state.

Recall that the NGO, had flagged off the second phase of the tree planting project in Konshisha local government last week targeting 3000 trees in some communities of the LG.

On Wednesday, it also flagged off another round of the tree planting project at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West LGA.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator, Mrs Rachel Achimba, said the project which is implemented by Elim CVTC and funded by the European Union (EU) and Christian Blind Mission (CBM) would continue to plant trees in four communities each in both Gwer West and Konshisha LGAs to meet its target of planting over 20,000 trees within 3 years of the programme in the state.

Achimba said the initiative was to combat climate change and the adverse effects deforestation through interventions in agriculture in partnership with the ministry of Agriculture.

According to her, ER2CC had last year supported farmers in Konshisha and Gwer West with improved varieties like rice, maize and cassava.

She thanked the people of Gwer West for taking good care of the trees given to them last year promising that their Organization will ensure that climate change issues affecting their community are mitigated.

Speaking, the Caretaker Chairman of Gwer West, Hon. Henry Agba, represented by the council’s Secretary, Hon. Francis Chia, thanked Elim for the support especially the introduction of TME419 cassava to the people of the local government, asserting that Nigeria cannot survive without cassava.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the cassava TME419 specie and assured Elim team of security throughout their stay in Gwer West.

Speaking on behalf of Ter Tyoshin, HRH Daniel Abomtse, the Mue Ter Mbakpa, Chief Lawrence Ijir, charged his subjects to plant 10 trees when they cut down one tree to avoid deforestation.

He expressed joy that all the trees he planted last year survived because he watered it well, describing the species of trees donated by Elim as “quick maturing varieties” that can survive the short rainy season experienced as a result of the recent climate change.

Also, the Mue Ter Laav, Chief Peter Ormir, appealed to Elim to be giving the saplings on time as from May to June so that the trees will mature beyond death before rainy season runs out.

While some residents complained that the trees they planted in year 2023 did not survive, the sectional head of Agric department of the local government, Hon. Godwin Apusu, took them on a tree lecture enlightening them on the proper method and procedure of tree planting assuring that if they plant the trees well even during dry season, they will survive without problem.

“Even if you plant trees in October or November but provide good care, it will survive. Dig a pit not less than two feet (0.16metres) both width and depth, pack out the laterite (red layer) at the bottom of the pit and replace it with black surface sand and press it.

“Let the pit be two feet down. Fill the pit up to the waterproof that is wrapped around the sampling. Do not hold the sapling on its stem, support the its button with your hand so that it will not remove from the sand with which it’s planted in the waterproof so that when the roots start growing, it will not mix with the ordinary dug sand immediately and die off.

“After planting, if it is during rainy season, the trees can survive without watering it. But if rainy season is over, make sure you water it on a daily basis”, Apusu said.