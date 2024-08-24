8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Mercy Corps train journalists on conflict sensitive reporting

N/Central
Mercy Corps train journalists on conflict sensitive reporting
Exif_JPEG_420

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Mercy Corps has built the capacity of media practitioners in Benue and Nasarawa states to enable them incorporate conflict sensitive guidance into their reporting.

They were trained at 1-day workshop on Conflict-sensitive Reporting organized by Mercy Corps and West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), in collaboration with its consortium partners Benue State Commission for Peace and Reconciliation and Nasarawa Peace Committee. Participants at the workshop include media practitioners from Benue and Nasarawa states.

Mercy Corps train journalists on conflict sensitive reporting

Speaking during the training in Makurdi on Wednesday, Chief of Party, PARTNER, Mercy Corps Nigeria, Danjuma Dawop, said the training became necessary as the media are an integral part of their peace building within the areas they work.

“So we felt that the training will help strengthen their skills and understanding of conflict dynamics especially the relationship between the digital ecosystem which impacts offline conflicts.”

He said if the media can understand the relationship between the online ecosystem where they operate and the offline conflict dynamics which is the impact of what they write, then they will write in a conflict sensitive way as well as use their power to influence and educate people about conflicts.

READ ALSO  Trafficking: USAID/Palladium, Benue Govt launch Hashtags Campaign to Save the Benue Child

He also expressed optimism that if journalists can use conflict analysis skills, they would be able to provide a better perspective about certain conflicts and a lot of people will have a better understanding of conflicts.

Dawop, who attributed the causes of conflict to struggle over resources, unmet psychological needs and disregard or trampling on people’s values noted that conflicts cannot be resolved without management skills, adding that the media who report conflict issues need to have conflict sensitive skills to be able to report the issues from an informed position.

The Chief of Party stressed that journalists must understand the causes of conflict which is in the action of players and the source which most times, bother on infringement on identity, values, tradition and culture of a people.

He admonished journalists not to promote the agenda of a particular group or advocate a particular solution urging them to also avoid bias, sentiments and emotional reporting but to be objective in their analysis.

READ ALSO  Dogara Was Not Instrumental In Bala Mohammed Becoming Gov In 2019, Says PDP Chieftain

He hoped that at the end of the training, participants would be able to apply the “Do No Harm” (DNH) analysis to support their understanding, reporting conflict issues and also utilize the DNH and Risk framework as a tool to analyze the impact of their reporting on the conflict situation in Benue and Nasarawa states.

He also urged participants to use their media platforms to share information about the Early Warning Situation Room in Institute for Peace and Conflict Reporting (IPCR) reporting platforms for wider dissemination.

Participants at the training, Peter Duru, Emmanuel Antswen and Uche Nnorom appreciated Mercy Corps and it’s partners for the workshop saying it has further sharpened their conflicts reporting skills.

The training is part of activities under the project known as Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigerian Early Response (PARTNER) funded by USAID and implemented by Mercy Corps.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
National Executive Freezes Imo APGA Bank Account
Next article
Anambra market Mgbuka Obosi Embarks on installation of Solar lights against insecurity 

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking: Police Rescue Medical students kidnapped in Benue 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.