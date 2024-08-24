Anambra market Mgbuka Obosi Embarks on installation of Solar lights against insecurity 

By Uzo Ugwunze

In its bid to beef up security at Mgbuka Obosi Old Motor car Parts Dealers Association market, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, the caretaker Committee of the market, headed by Chief Samuel Ifurunwa, has commenced installation of first batch of 27 pieces of solar lights in all streets in the market.

Making this disclosure during their periodic prayer session held Friday, Chief Ifurunwa, the market Chairman, said their installation of the solar lights was informed during a meeting the traders had with Anambra State lawmakers at Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, secretariat.

At the meeting according to Ifurunwa, the lawmakers stressed the need for installation of solar lights to help ward off crimes and criminality in the markets especially at night.

“They advised us to make sure there are solar lights in all the streets in our markets, I am so happy about that idea. Apart from that, when we assumed office, we brought electricity and searchlights into our market but because there was no steady power supply the searchlights were not functional.

“As a result at night the market was always so dark, so my executives and I decided to implement the advice of the lawmakers as best option which prompted us to procure the 27 pieces of solar lights at the cost of #1.3 million.

“We will still add more solar lights to these 27, they are the first batch, that took us 1.3 million naira plus to procure.

“Before the procurement of the solar, we were managing the electricity in our market, after trading in the day, we will switch off power from the whole market but since after this little incident of fire outbreak, in this market, my executives and I decided that every day after trading, we must switch off power entirely and use only solar lights at night,” he disclosed.

On how they sourced the fund for the procurement of the solar lights he said that they consulted the rich in the market and good spirited individuals who came to their rescue even as he assured of maintenance of the project when necessary.

“We are prepared for the maintenance before buying it, we will make sure that anyone that has problem, we make sure we repair it immediately,” he assured.

Also on the installation of CCTV cameras in the market he said it was a welcome development adding that it was a good initiative from the Anambra lawmakers and commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for always working for the interest of both the traders and entire people of the state.

“Soludo is planning better things for traders, in the history of this state it is only now that traders enjoy better welfare, courtesy of governor Soludo, the Solution governor. Security is the first thing you will give people, all the traders in Mgbuka Obosi are in support of it.

“I am commending our able Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, ASMATA PG, Chief Humphrey Anuna, Chief Evarist Uba, SPAD and Chief of Staff, Chief Ernest Ezeajughi, for all their good works towards our markets.

“My prayer for traders is whatever anyone is doing for the betterment of this market that is good, God will provide it for them in Jesus name amen,” he prayed.

In his speech, Chief Humphrey Anuna, ASMATA PG, commended all the traders of Mgbuka Obosi for their wonderful efforts towards the procurement of the Solar lights to assist in curtailing crime in the market.

The ASMATA boss advised them to always embrace God, adding that whoever that is in good term with his God will succeed in life, saying, “Be truthful in life and do good when needed, when you do all these things God will multiply other good things for you.”.

He reminded them of the governor’s resolve to partner with traders for better welfare and urged them not to relent in giving massive support to the governor.